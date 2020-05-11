Quantcast
‘We’re not reopening based on science — we’re reopening based on politics’: Former CDC director

Published

1 hour ago

on

Former Center for Disease Control chief Dr. Thomas R. Frieden told the New York Times that he’s concerned leaders are making decisions based on the upcoming election.

“We’re not reopening based on science,” said Dr. Frieden. “We’re reopening based on politics, ideology and public pressure. And I think it’s going to end badly.”

Millions of Americans have filed for unemployment protection as businesses large and small shut down in the coronavirus crisis. While some states are following the CDC guidelines for reopening, President Donald Trump has ranted that states following those guidelines are doing so to hurt his reelection.

“The reopenings will proceed nonetheless. The question now, scientists say, is whether the nation can minimize the damage by adopting new tactics,” said the Times.

If Americans are all willing to wear masks, there stands to be a greater possibility of stopping the transmission as reopening continues. But as the United States advocates reopening, the city of Wuhan, China, believed to be the epicenter of has seen a resurgence of the virus as they reopen. It doesn’t bode well for the U.S. that never fully shutdown the way Wuhan did.

“But while it may still be possible to blunt the effect of the reopenings, the nation is finding even this goal difficult,” said the Times. “And the lockdowns have become entwined in partisan politics, with some libertarian extremists, gun-rights advocates and antivaccine activists painting them as an infringement of personal freedoms.”

Some epidemiological models are showing that the United States could end up with closer to 240,000 fatalities, which the coronavirus task force predicted back in March before swapping out more friendly and optimistic predictions.

Read the full report at the New York Times.

Breaking Banner

Elon Musk announces he will defy stay-at-home order — and dares California to arrest him

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

On Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced he would be reopening his Tesla plant "against Alameda County rules."

He added that he will join his employees on the production line and demanded that if the state of California makes arrests, it should only be of him.

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

Breaking Banner

Trump says he is requiring everyone in the White House to wear a mask — even though he won’t wear one himself

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

At Monday's press briefing on coronavirus, President Donald Trump was asked if he was behind the order requiring everyone at the White House to wear a mask. He confirmed that he was.

However, this stands in contrast to the president's ongoing refusal to wear a mask himself.

Trump and some of his senior officials have given variable explanations for their unwillingness to wear masks — one common argument being that they are being tested repeatedly and have a clean bill of health. However, some reports suggest that Trump is afraid being seen wearing a mask in public could hurt his re-election chances.

Breaking Banner

‘I don’t think the system broke down’: Trump denies any problems as multiple White House staffers test positive

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 11, 2020

By

At Monday's coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked how the system broke down such that three people in the White House could test positive.

Trump's response was to deny that there was any problem. "I don't think the system broke down," he said.

"We have a lot of people that work here," Trump continued. "Because we're running a country ... we have a lot of people coming in and out." He added that because all the people who visit the Oval Office directly are tested, "I felt no vulnerability whatsoever."

He reiterated that the government has "great capability" to test people with "incredible machines."

