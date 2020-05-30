‘We’re not stupid’: CNN’s Van Jones accuses prosecutors of putting ex-cop Chauvin on path to ‘exoneration’ for Floyd death
On CNN Saturday, commentator Van Jones warned that the prosecution of the Minneapolis police officer involved in the death of George Floyd sets him up to be let off easy.
“The idea that you could have a lynching, you know, an officer lynch a man,” said Jones. “That was a lynching. Not one minute, not two minutes, not three minutes, six, seven, eight minutes, depriving someone of oxygen, a spectacle in front of a whole community, you have a lynching. You have not just an officer doing it, but you have three police officers there and do nothing to intervene, in fact defend him. You can then give — I’ve never heard of third degree murder. I’m an attorney. I’m in my 50s. I’ve never heard of third degree murder. Not to arrest the other officers and we’re all going to say thank you very much and go back to what we’re doing.”
“You know, if you have third degree murder, this guy is going to plea down to a traffic ticket,” said Jones. “I’ve been black a long time. We’re not stupid. This is the beginning of an exoneration, not a conviction. We’re very sophisticated in our community about how law enforcement works. But you always get a bunch of charges in the community, in the hood, you’ll get 57 charges, and then you’ll plea down to four.”
“When you start off with third degree murder or fifth degree murder, making up murder charges, then, no, the community understands that we’re on a glide path to an exoneration,” Jones concluded. “And it actually accelerates the protests across the country, as you could predict if you knew anything about the Black community.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘We’re not stupid’: CNN’s Van Jones accuses prosecutors of putting ex-cop Chauvin on path to ‘exoneration’ for Floyd death
On CNN Saturday, commentator Van Jones warned that the prosecution of the Minneapolis police officer involved in the death of George Floyd sets him up to be left off easy.
"The idea that you could have a lynching, you know, an officer lynch a man," said Jones. "That was a lynching. Not one minute, not two minutes, not three minutes, six, seven, eight minutes, depriving someone of oxygen, a spectacle in front of a whole community, you have a lynching. You have not just an officer doing it, but you have three police officers there and do nothing to intervene, in fact defend him. You can then give — I've never heard of third degree murder. I'm an attorney. I'm in my 50s. I've never heard of third degree murder. Not to arrest the other officers and we're all going to say thank you very much and go back to what we're doing."
CNN
‘They offered him no humanity’: Floyd family attorney rips Minneapolis for adding ‘insult to injury’
On Friday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," Ben Crump, the attorney for the family of George Floyd, expressed his outrage at how local officials are handling the case — and demanded harsher prosecution of the officers responsible.
"The family does not trust the Minneapolis Police Department or anybody affiliated with the Minneapolis Police Department, Anderson," said Crump. "Remember the first report that came out, they gave so much false information in that report, talking about George was resisting. George was threatening, saying that he died of a medical condition. Never once mentioning the fact that this officer had his knee on his neck, not just for one minute, two minutes, three minutes, four minutes, five minutes, six minutes, seven minutes but for eight minutes ... people need to understand, the last eight minutes of his life he was struggling to breathe, telling them I couldn't breathe, and they offered him no humanity."
CNN
WATCH: Protester scales Secret Service building to spray-paint profane anti-Trump message
On Friday, protests around the country continued against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
As CNN covered shots of protests in Washington, D.C., one demonstrator could clearly be seen scaling a Secret Service building, before taking out a can of spray paint and writing "F**K TRUMP" on the edifice.
Watch below:
Some commenters on social media noticed, and tweeted their support for the protester.
Just watched this white boy hero climb these bars & spray paint "FUCK TRUMP" on live TV. #BlackLivesMatter @CNN pic.twitter.com/89nLCK52fc