What is #Plandemic? Here’s what you need to know about a new coronavirus conspiracy theory

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, The Daily Beast took a deep dive into “Plandemic,” a purported documentary on the coronavirus that is loaded with conspiracy theories and features a discredited researcher.

“In the video, controversial scientist Dr. Judy Mikovits, a close associate of anti-vaccine activists, weaves an elaborate tale alleging a government conspiracy to create the coronavirus, with Anthony Fauci as a kind of murderous puppetmaster behind it all,” reported Will Sommer. “Along the way, she claims that masks ‘activate’ the virus, and that she was imprisoned as part of a cover-up.”

“The initial minutes of ‘Plandemic’ are devoted to bolstering Mikovits’s scientific bona fides, calling her ‘one of the most accomplished scientists of her generation,'” continued the report. “But the article that ‘Plandemic’ claims cemented Mikovits’s reputation — a ‘blockbuster article’ in Science — in fact was a hotly disputed study that was eventually retracted by the journal.” The study, published in 2009, asserted that Chronic Fatigue Syndrome was caused by a retrovirus — but the study contained serious errors and her claim is discredited.

Additionally, “Mikovits was charged with theft after notebooks and other materials disappeared from the Whittemore Peterson Institute after she left. The charges were eventually dropped, after the institute’s wealthy backer was charged with making illegal contributions to a federal official.” She has since tried to claim this was a conspiracy to silence her.

Despite the fact that “Plandemic” doesn’t even approximate science, said the report, it has gathered steam.

Millions of Americans have seen it so far, despite it being banned from YouTube, as it is “embraced by QAnon conspiracy theorists, anti-vaccine groups and various conservative activists.” Furthermore, “The video has been endorsed by actress Kirstie Allie, popular Southern comedian Darren Knight, and MMA stars Tito Ortiz and Alex Reid. The hashtag #Plandemic became a trending topic on Twitter, as people praised the video—or complained of friends and relatives who had been duped by it. As of Thursday, Mikovits’s book slamming Fauci, Plague of Corruption, was the #1 book on the Amazon bestseller charts.”


Travis and Gregory McMichael arrested for the murder of black jogger Ahmaud Arbrey in Georgia

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Thursday the arrest of two men for killing jogger Ahmaud Arbrey in a case that shocked the nation.

"On May 7th, 2020, the GBI arrested Gregory McMichael, age 64, and Travis McMichael, age 34, for the death of Ahmaud Arbery. They were both charged with murder and aggravated assault. The McMichaels were taken into custody and will be booked into the Glynn County Jail," the bureau said in a release.

The shooting occurred in February, but the men had not been arrested until today.

Man charged with selling stolen COVID-19 claims he once worked for Jared and Ivanka — at the White House

Published

38 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Neither Ivanka Trump nor her husband Jared Kushner had any experience in government before joining Donald Trump's administration. Now the two are facing yet more scrutiny over their time working in the White House.

"A New York man who claims he’s a former White House official is accused of selling stolen COVID-19 testing kits and leaving consumers without results," The Daily Beast reported Thursday. "Henry Sylvain Gindt II, 34, is charged with mail fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud for offering home-testing kits, which he allegedly obtained illegally from a lab employee, for $135 to $200 each."

Bill Barr: Whether I’m vindicated for letting off Flynn ‘depends on who’s writing the history’

Published

60 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

On Thursday, Attorney General William Barr sat for an interview with ABC News, during which he was grilled about the Justice Department's decision to drop charges against President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

When asked how history will judge him for the decision, Barr simply replied, "Well, history is written by the winners. So it largely depends on who’s writing the history."

Watch below:

REPORTER: How will history look back on your decision to drop charges against Flynn?

BILL BARR: “Well, history is written by the winners. So it largely depends on who’s writing the history.” pic.twitter.com/GVr2bIaavc

