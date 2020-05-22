What might moviegoing look like when theaters reopen after coronavirus shutdowns?
What might moviegoing look like post-shutdown? And how many of us want to find out?When I was a kid, going out to the movies was a treat — and, until cinema doors slammed shut a few months ago, I still thought it was. Yes, moviegoers with cellphones often were doing their best to ruin the experience for others, but I still loved everything about it: the enormous screen, the enveloping darkness, the buttery aroma of fresh popcorn, the laughter and gasps that reminded me we were all experiencing something together. And, as the movie critic for this paper since 2001, I went a lot: visiting movie …
Passenger plane with more than 100 on board crashes near Karachi, Pakistani authorities say
A Pakistan passenger plane with more than 100 people believed to be on board crashed in the southern city of Karachi on Friday, the country's aviation authority said.
Images shown on national television showed the Pakistan International Airlines flight had smashed into a residential area.
"The plane crashed in Karachi. We are trying to confirm the number of passengers but initially it is 99 passengers and eight crew members," said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesman for the country's aviation authority, adding that the flight was coming from Lahore.
2020 Election
Trump has another swing state problem that could cost him re-election: report
In a column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Michael Tomasky looked at polling numbers and reports coming out of swing-state Ohio and made the case that Donald Trump may not be able to count on winning the state in November.
With Fox News reporting national numbers also looking bad for the sitting president, Tomasky focused in Ohio where the president appears to be faltering as Republicans appear to be fleeing Trump.
Breaking Banner
Epic flop: This white supremacist group’s attempt to rebrand hasn’t gone very well
American Patriots USA, a far-right group in Georgia founded by a longtime white supremacist, has been trying to rebrand itself as a "constitutionalist" conservative organization.
However, The Daily Beast reports that this public image makeover has been failing miserably so far.
APUSA, whose founder Chester Doles has in the past been associated with the Ku Klux Klan and the neo-Nazi National Alliance, has been trying to make itself into a respectable organization by forging ties with Republicans in Georgia.