What’s it like to be a grocery store employee right now? We asked some workers to find out.
They’ve been hailed as essential workers since the start of the coronaviruspandemic, ensuring stores continue running smoothly and people can stock up on chicken breasts, toilet paper and sanitizer.But the grocery store employees during this crisis are not immune to the fear surrounding the virus—they too, worry about their safety and health, yet continue showing up to work day after day.“Every day I get to work and I do say a little prayer for myself,” said Brandy Newman, a cashier at Bishop’s Supermarket in Whitehouse Station.“So it is a little scary to, you know, come here every day and wor…
2020 Election
It’s time to reject the gods of commerce: America is a society — not an ‘economy’
The "economy" does not exist. Human beings do. What nearly everyone understands, except Republican officials and economists on television, is that there is no singular, shared experience within one large-scale economic system. Leilani Jordan, a 27-year-old woman with a developmental disability, who worked as a grocery clerk at a satellite store of Giant Food — a chain throughout three states — died from the coronavirus infection she contracted when earning her final paycheck. That check was for $20.64. She worked without a facial mask, and lived in an entirely different universe than Nick Bertram, Giant's CEO, who collects a salary in the high six figures.
2020 Election
Here’s how Trump’s plan to pass the buck for coronavirus onto governors blew up in his face
On Saturday, writing for The Atlantic, Peter Nicholas and Kathy Gilsinan argued that by trying to pass off the responsibility for fighting the coronavirus pandemic onto state governors, President Donald Trump did something very big that he hadn't meant to do — return federal power to the states.
"Democrats have long feared that in a national crisis, President Donald Trump would seize the chance to stretch his powers and sweep aside constitutional restraints," they wrote. "Yet as the pandemic rages, Trump may be creating an unanticipated legacy: By ceding some control to the states, he’s allowing the nation’s governors to reacquire executive muscle that has withered in the age of the imperial presidency."
Breaking Banner
Trump intel chief trashed by White House insiders for being ‘out of his depth’ during COVID-19 debacle: CNN
According to a report from CNN, Robert O'Brien, Donald Trump's fourth national security adviser has become a sidelined by the White House during the coronavirus pandemic and some administration officials are saying the intel head is simply over his head and has taken to handing off some of his duties to aides.
The report begins, "As President Donald Trump deals with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, he is without a key asset that has served many of his predecessors well during times of crisis: a bold, proactive national security adviser who can flag early threats and ensure the government is focused on combating them, current and former National Security Council officials tell CNN," before adding, "Robert O'Brien, Trump's fourth national security adviser, has been conspicuously out of sight in the administration's efforts to fight the coronavirus."