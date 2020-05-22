When Gov. DeSantis issued stay-at-home order, Florida had already logged 188 COVID-19 deaths
MIAMI — By the time Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order warning Floridians of the danger posed by the rapidly spreading coronavirus, 188 people already had died — considerably more than the 85 fatalities the state acknowledged at the time.Most of those who died from a coronavirus infection in March were elders, though the fatalities also included a 28-year-old woman who died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, and a 34-year-old Broward County man whose “flu-like symptoms” developed into pneumonia. A 39-year-old traveling disc jockey who had recently visited Miami died of the disease on Ma…
Amy Klobuchar being officially vetted to be Joe Biden’s running mate: report
MINNEAPOLIS — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, long seen as a possible running mate for former Vice President Joe Biden, is reportedly getting official consideration for the job.That’s according to a tweet Thursday from a CBS News campaign reporter who said Klobuchar has been asked by Biden “to undergo vetting to be considered for his VP.” The report was attributed to a senior Biden aide.A Biden campaign spokeswoman declined to confirm or comment on the report. A spokesman for the Minnesota senator did not respond to a request for comment.Biden previously said publicly that he would be considering Klobucha... (more…)
Passengers for Garrison Keillor’s canceled ‘Prairie Home’ cruise won’t get a full refund
MINNEAPOLIS — The “Prairie Home Companion” faithful that signed up for a canceled cruise won’t be getting all their money back. But Garrison Keillor and his team are working to make sure they’re not completely sunk.When water-bound voyages were scrapped due to the pandemic, most passengers received full refunds or full credit for future bookings. But it’s a different story for those who registered for chartered trips such as “Prairie Home Companion at Sea,” which was scheduled to set sail on March 18.The ship’s operator, Holland America Line, agreed in early April to write a partial refund che... (more…)
Our new Cold War with China — not like the old Cold War
Are the United States and China heading for a new Cold War? Judging by some of the rhetoric and policies emanating from Beijing and Washington, it sure looks that way.Already tense, relations between the world’s two largest powers have deteriorated sharply since the lethal coronavirus first emerged in the eastern Chinese city of Wuhan and then rapidly spread across the globe.In the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has led the charge. Last January, Pompeo called the Chinese Communist Party “the central threat of our times.” And for weeks Pompeo sought to enlist America’s partners a... (more…)