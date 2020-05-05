Quantcast
Whistleblower says Trump administration blew off dire warning about mask shortages in January

45 mins ago

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Dr. Rick Bright, a top health official in the Trump administration, filed a formal whistleblower complaint alleging that the administration disregarded a warning about critical mask shortages in late January.

“The complaint from Dr. Rick Bright, who led the government’s efforts to find a vaccine for the coronavirus before being reassigned to a position at the National Institutes of Health, details — what he describes as — a staggering degree of inaction from administration officials bracing for a historic pandemic,” reported Sam Stein. “Bright, who served as a program leader within the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), says he raised alarms about supply chain shortages early on during the coronavirus’ spread.”

“While certain officials inside the administration shared his fears — most notably, President Donald Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro — others did not,” continued the report.

Bright was transferred out of the vaccine post in late April after speaking out about problems with the administration’s coronavirus response. The dismissal attracted sharp controversy and sparked fears of retaliation.


Trump needs an intervention because he’s like a child suffering a mental health crisis: SE Cupp

2 mins ago

May 5, 2020

Conservative political commentator S.E. Cupp drew upon her experience as the mother of a five-year-old boy to inform her views on President Donald Trump.

"Every parent has warily confronted the hypothetical question: What would you do if you suspected your child was unwell?" she wondered. "Not physically, but emotionally unwell, or mentally unstable?"

The way she explained the scenario could just as easily apply to a child as the leader of the free world.

"Imagine learning your teenager, for example, had been yelling demeaning slurs at the girls in his class, harassing them and calling them names," she explained. "And that he’d been secretly using his social media accounts to go on late-night rants against perceived enemies, attacking their looks, and again, calling them names in unending, seething, rambling posts. Or that he’d been increasingly susceptible to bizarre and otherwise implausible conspiracy theories, and was spreading them unprompted to anyone who would listen."

This is just how bad the coronavirus has been for the Black community: study

49 mins ago

May 5, 2020

A new study revealed that the impact of the coronavirus on the Black community has been considerably more disproportionate than it has for others.

Politico cited the study from "epidemiologists and clinician-researchers at four universities in conjunction with the nonprofit AIDS research organization amFar and PATH’s Center for Vaccine Innovation and Access," using available data on the contraction and fatalities of the virus.

