White evangelical Trump adviser labeled as a ‘racist’ and ‘white supremacist’ for ‘Massa Trump’ tweet

When Eric Metaxas took to Twitter to invent a fake quote from former Vice President Joe Biden he presumably sought to mock the Democratic candidate, but what he ended up doing is bringing people together against his own racism.

In his tweet, Metaxas appears to have been attempting to write in a dialect reserved for slaves in the 1800s to refer to “Massa Trump” and a slew of other racist phrases.

One of Trump’s evangelical advisers weighs in … pic.twitter.com/ruSi258fKS — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) May 22, 2020

President Donald Trump has been failing with the evangelical vote. It’s unclear how Trump’s team thinks this will help them with Black evangelical Christians.

Metaxas was shredded by people on Twitter, disgusted by the idea someone who purports to be a man of God would behave in such a manner.

See their responses below:

Biden said something offensive in jest, because he got a little too cozy, and he was rightly called on it. But the image @ericmetaxas put forth here is the one white Evangelicals have been proudly putting forth throughout the Trump era as they proudly back a racist president. https://t.co/F07kS7LYhR — @ijbailey (@ijbailey) May 22, 2020

God bless this man for remind us what is at stake this election. THIS racist is a Trump evangelical adviser using the phrase "Massa Trump" to lie about something Biden said. Maybe reread your Bible over the holiday weekend. #BlackTwitter https://t.co/xr7n7JJ5JA — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) May 22, 2020

. @ericmetaxas had his op-Ed “The Christian Case for Trump” published by the WSJ just a few months ago. He’s also been in attendance at least one small event with President Trump for evangelical supporters. He hosts a nationally syndicated radio show. pic.twitter.com/qpY5e5DR9p — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 22, 2020

So, this actually completely undermines whatever point you thought you were making, and instead just shows you mocking African American Vernacular English, which is worse than the point you initially thought you were making. Have a blessed Friday. — Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) May 22, 2020

Just in case anyone needs a reminder of the type of people Trump gives a voice to. — Amanda, Sister Michael’s Judo Partner (@IsThisThingOn31) May 22, 2020

the text version of blackface, well played my dude — shauna (@goldengateblond) May 22, 2020

So do you cut eyeholes in all your pillow cases? — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) May 22, 2020

@ericmetaxas I remember Biden wanting 5 innocent black men executed….oh wait https://t.co/PYNpvGPz3s

'No Vacancies' for Blacks: How Donald Trump Got His Start … pic.twitter.com/xQxZtLpmVu — Rhonda Harbison (@rhonda_harbison) May 22, 2020

Do you think @ericmetaxas has hoods in different colors for holidays or are they all white like his supremacist tweet? https://t.co/btkBtjifWg — Travis Akers (@travisakers) May 22, 2020

what a racist Moron you are @ericmetaxas and a disgrace https://t.co/SIKhY8q4t4 — Henry"Joe Biden will be POTUS"Djoutsa (@D_jeneration) May 22, 2020

So Joe Biden was cavalier in his language and apologized, and this is how the right responds, in case you were wondering which side are *actually* racist pieces of shit. pic.twitter.com/RtUsEZuiuJ — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 22, 2020

Fake "Christians" support the most corrupt, incompetent, vile liar ever to hold the presidency. — Barbara Hoffmann (@sophiesmother95) May 22, 2020

Well, thanks for showing the whole world that you're a raging racist, I suppose. — 165 days until Nov 3🗽 (@snowmanomics) May 22, 2020

I don’t get the joke here, Eric. Perhaps you could explain it? — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) May 22, 2020

Yeah… maybe you shouldn't be commentating on racism, champ… because you obviously do not get it. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) May 22, 2020

Ha ha! Sure to crack up this crowd. pic.twitter.com/EwmErnglLN — John Cole (@ColeToon) May 22, 2020

Face of a white supremacist pic.twitter.com/fkiroCCPVB — J (@wineaintsweeter) May 22, 2020

So you are commenting on something that might be interpreted as racist with something that is definitely racist? WTF? — Melissa Nelson❄ (@Melmis) May 22, 2020

This guy considers himself a Christian. But his Jesus is a white guy holding a sign saying, "sacrifice your life for the economy" along with some not so thinly veiled racism. pic.twitter.com/14OW2XOBon — ♻ K. Warrentine™🕗🌈🌊🌎🗽♿🔬✌❤📢🆘 (@RacismIsCancer) May 22, 2020