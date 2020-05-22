Quantcast
White evangelical Trump adviser labeled as a ‘racist’ and ‘white supremacist’ for ‘Massa Trump’ tweet

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

When Eric Metaxas took to Twitter to invent a fake quote from former Vice President Joe Biden he presumably sought to mock the Democratic candidate, but what he ended up doing is bringing people together against his own racism.

In his tweet, Metaxas appears to have been attempting to write in a dialect reserved for slaves in the 1800s to refer to “Massa Trump” and a slew of other racist phrases.

President Donald Trump has been failing with the evangelical vote. It’s unclear how Trump’s team thinks this will help them with Black evangelical Christians.

Metaxas was shredded by people on Twitter, disgusted by the idea someone who purports to be a man of God would behave in such a manner.

See their responses below:

