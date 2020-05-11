White House banners mocked online with crafty photoshopping

The White House hung banners bragging about their testing successes.

“We have met the moment, and we have prevailed,” Trump announced.

When asked about the possibility of testing Americans as they go back to work, Trump explained that we’re close to being able to test all Americans.

“When will it be that Americans across the country will get tested every day as they go back to work?” asked the reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Very soon. I mean, really, very soon,” the president announced.

While the president said testing is a “very big important function,” it comes just one week after the president claimed testing is “somewhat overrated.”

In response to the banners flying high at the White House, those with Photoshopping skills took to Twitter to express their own thoughts for the banner, capturing what the president was really saying.

You can see those below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Bold new coronavirus messaging from the Trump White House pic.twitter.com/Uh9kS66kLW — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) May 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Some were more overt about it:

It's another banner day at the White House. https://t.co/wZ0HzMUDN8 pic.twitter.com/0bHQ0g4KUr — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

TRUMP, 5/11/20: "We have met the moment, and we have prevailed." BUSH, 5/1/03: pic.twitter.com/W9SGq1lY0a — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 11, 2020