Quantcast
Connect with us

White House economic adviser struggles to explain his pandemic ‘model’ that shows zero deaths by May 15

Published

1 min ago

on

White House economic Kevin Hassett on Tuesday struggled to explain a controversial chart that shows coronavirus deaths dropping nearly to zero by May 15.

Hassett’s so-called “cubic model” was panned by experts on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassett made an appearance on CNN on Tuesday to defend his “cubic model.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why did you do it?” CNN’s Poppy Harlow asked. “Did anyone ask you to do this and why are you creating these?”

Hassett explained that he began creating his chart daily because of the ventilator shortage. According to the economic adviser, his chart is made to track the accuracy of other scientific models.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you have really wiggly data and you wonder how a curve that someone else has drawn fits the data then you can smooth through the data so your eyeball can compare it,” Hassett said. “This is a very standard statisticians toolkit kind of thing to visualize how models are performing relative to the data.”

The Washington Post is reporting Jared Kushner really grasped on to this,” Harlow observed. “You said it didn’t go to the president or the task force but it was used to push forward a more rapid opening of the economy.”

“I never did that,” Hassett argued. “I was in the Oval with Dr. Fauci and Birx and always agreed with their forecasts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is true that if you don’t understand what cubic fits are and you don’t understand the purpose of data visualization,” he added, “if you’re not a statistical guy that maybe the people who wrote about this, maybe you can’t misunderstand what’s going on.”

Watch the video below from CNN.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Where are your masks?’ Arizona Republicans scorched with fury for boasting about traveling with Trump

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) and two other Arizona Republicans boasted about their trip back to their home state with President Donald Trump -- and were met with furious outrage.

McSally posted a photo of herself with Rep. Debbie Lesko and Rep. Paul Gosar standing in front of Air Force One, on which they will travel with the president to tour Honeywell International's mask-making operation in Phoenix.

Headed to Arizona on Air Force One soon with @realDonaldTrump! @RepDLesko @RepGosar pic.twitter.com/xMj1am9h2q

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s freakout over the devastating ‘Mourning in America’ ad exposed his biggest weakness: columnist

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

According to Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent, the widely-praised "Mourning in America" ad created by a group of conservatives who want Donald Trump out of office provoked an "unhinged" meltdown by the president that revealed they touched upon his greatest weakness.

The ad, which can be seen below, slammed Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic that has led to almost 70,000 deaths as well as massive unemployment and the collapse of the economy before posing the question of whether there will be an America worth saving after the president gets done with it.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s intelligence nominee dodges questions about why he attacked the Ukraine scandal whistleblower

Published

23 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing Tuesday to answer questions before a vote to approve him to be President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) brought up previous attacks that Ratcliffe has made against whistleblowers. During the impeachment hearing, Ratcliffe outright called the whistleblower a liar.

“Guess what word is not anywhere in the transcript – ‘demand,’” Ratcliffe said. “Nowhere in that transcript does the President make a demand. You know where the word demand came from? It came from the whistleblower.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image