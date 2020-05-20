Quantcast
Connect with us

White House finally responds to questions about fewer deaths if Trump had acted sooner — they blamed China

Published

1 min ago

on

Reporters asked President Donald Trump Wednesday if he had seen the data saying that 36,000 Americans would not have died if he had acted just one week earlier in March. Trump responded to the question by attacking CBS reporter Weija Jiang and calling it “fake news.”

Upon further reflection, the White House eventually responded to the alleged “fake news,” though they still dodged their role in the slow response to the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What would have saved life is if China had been transparent and the World Health Organization had fulfilled its mission. What did save American lives is the bold leadership of President Trump, including the early travel restrictions when we had no idea the true level of asymptotic spread and the greatest mobilization of the private sector since World War II to deliver critical supplies to states in need and ramp up testing across the country that has placed us on a responsible path to reopen our country.”

“Even small differences in timing would have prevented the worst exponential growth, which by April had subsumed New York City, New Orleans and other major cities, researchers found,” the Times reported.

Dodging responsibility may be politically expedient for the president’s reelection chances, but analysts, doctors and scientists are concerned about the reemergence of the virus in the fall. It’s unknown if the Trump administration will be slow to respond if the virus sees the resurgence that is expected.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

A world redrawn: Legendary photographer captures the way that coronavirus creating a ‘genocide’ threat in the Amazon

Published

28 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Legendary photographer Sebastiao Salgado has warned of a "genocide" of the Amazon's indigenous peoples if the Brazilian government does not do more to protect them from the coronavirus.

The country's far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro -- who has dismissed the virus as a "little flu" -- has long been accused of encouraging loggers and farmers to invade indigenous reserves and of dismantling government agencies set up to protect them.

Brazilian-born Salgado, who shot to fame with his almost biblical images of gold miners in the Amazon, told AFP that "there was a huge risk of a real catastrophe".

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Korean football club get record fine over fully clothed sex dolls in stands

Published

30 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

South Korea's FC Seoul were fined a record 100 million won ($81,000) for using sex dolls to fill seats at a match held behind closed doors, with K-League officials saying the football club had "deeply humiliated women fans".

With spectators barred because of the coronavirus, FC Seoul came under fire after dozens of dolls wearing T-shirts or holding placards with the logo of a sex-toy seller appeared at Sunday's game.

The incident made headlines around the world.

After reviewing the case, the K-League accepted FC Seoul's claim that it did not know the mannequins were sex toys, but said it "could have easily recognised their use using common sense and experience".

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s vaccine czar under fire for his relationship with drug companies he’ll be overseeing

Published

49 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The New York Times published an analysis of the extensive industry ties — and potential conflicts of interest — of President Donald Trump's new top vaccine official.

"The scientist, Moncef Slaoui, is a venture capitalist and a former longtime executive at GlaxoSmithKline," reported Sheila Kaplan, Matthew Goldstein, and Alexandra Stevenson. "Most recently, he sat on the board of Moderna, a Cambridge, Mass., biotechnology firm with a $30 billion valuation that is pursuing a coronavirus vaccine. He resigned when President Trump named him last Thursday to the new post as chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, the federal drive for coronavirus vaccines and treatments."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image