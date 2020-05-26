White House insider says Trump spent Memorial Day weekend ‘in a rage’ – and sees himself as COVID-19’s biggest victim

An inside source speaking to Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman says President Trump spent his Memorial Day weekend “in a f*cking rage” over what he sees is his unfair treatment over his response to the coronavirus outbreak. Even as the death toll neared 100,000 and unemployment swelled to over 38 million, Trump still sees himself as the victim, Sherman writes.

“Trump’s outburst reflected his growing frustration that, at this stage of the race, he is losing to Joe Biden,” writes Sherman. “According to a Republican briefed on the campaign’s internal polls, Trump is trailing Biden by double digits among women over 50 in six swing states. ‘Trump knows the numbers are bad. It’s why he’s thrashing about,’ the Republican said.”

“Even those closest to Trump have been privately worried the election is slipping away,” Sherman continues. “According to a source, Melania Trump warned the president during their trip to India in February to take the virus response seriously. ‘He totally blew her off,’ the source said. Melania later told people that Trump ‘only hears what he wants to hear and surrounds himself with yes-people and family,’ the source added.”

When it comes to the White House’s plan to get things back in track, Trump himself is the biggest obstacle.

“Trump is doing it to himself by tweeting idiotic conspiracy theories about Joe Scarborough. Women are tired of this shit,” a former West Wing official told Sherman.

Read the full report over at Vanity Fair.