White House press secretary says Americans should be ‘celebrating’ that ‘the president’s healthy’
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says Americans “should be celebrating” that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are healthy in the face of a pandemic that has now killed over 85,000 Americans.
McEnany was asked if the President and Vice President “have a procedure should the president and vice president become incapacitated due to coronavirus and Speaker Pelosi needs to step in?”
McEnany signaled they do not, nor do they plan to.
“That’s not even something that we’re addressing,” McEnany told reporters. “We’re keeping the president healthy. We’re keeping the vice president healthy and you know they’re healthy at this moment and they’ll continue to be.”
When pressed, McEnany shot back: “The President’s healthy. The Vice President’s healthy and I think that’s something all reporters should be celebrating and the American people as well.”
C-SPAN has the video.
Whistleblower Richard Bright uncovered ‘substantial likelihood of wrongdoing’: Office of Special Counsel
A key government agency has found that a whistleblower complaint filed by Dr. Richard Bright has uncovered a "substantial likelihood of wrongdoing."
The United States Office of Special Counsel, an independent federal agency whose mission is to protect government whistleblowers, released a statement on Tuesday affirming that Bright's complaint seems to have merit, and that the Department of Health and Human Services should initiate a full investigation of his claims.
"We emphasize that, while OSC has found a substantial likelihood of wrongdoing based on the information you submitted in support of your allegations your referral to the Secretary for investigation is not a final determination that the allegations are substantiated," the letter states, according to CNBC.
‘Not paying attention’: Kayleigh McEnany attacks ousted vaccine chief after he advocates washing hands
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany lashed out at Dr. Rick Bright on Thursday as he testified that the Trump administration ignored warnings about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Bright, who was ousted as director of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, appeared before Congress Thursday morning to sound the alarm about what he predicted could be "the darkest winter in modern history" if the administration does not properly prepare.
Following his opening statement, McEnany appeared on Fox News where she cherry picked his remarks to claim the doctor had not been "paying attention."