White House says it doesn’t believe Trump administration estimates that daily death toll will double

The White House on Monday cautioned against believing reports put out by its own administration that say the daily coronavirus death toll could double.

According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump’s administration is projecting “about 3,000 daily deaths on June 1.”

“The projections, based on government modeling pulled together in chart form by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, forecast about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of the month, up from about 25,000 cases now,” the Times reported.

But the White House threw cold water on that report later on Monday.

“This is not a White House document nor has it been presented to the Coronavirus Task Force or gone through interagency vetting,” the White House said in a statement. “This data is not reflective of any of the modeling done by the task force or data that the task force has analyzed.”