Quantcast
Connect with us

White House says it doesn’t believe Trump administration estimates that daily death toll will double

Published

16 mins ago

on

The White House on Monday cautioned against believing reports put out by its own administration that say the daily coronavirus death toll could double.

According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump’s administration is projecting “about 3,000 daily deaths on June 1.”

“The projections, based on government modeling pulled together in chart form by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, forecast about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of the month, up from about 25,000 cases now,” the Times reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the White House threw cold water on that report later on Monday.

“This is not a White House document nor has it been presented to the Coronavirus Task Force or gone through interagency vetting,” the White House said in a statement. “This data is not reflective of any of the modeling done by the task force or data that the task force has analyzed.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘War on seniors’: Experts torch Trump’s ‘terrible idea’ for coronavirus relief

Published

1 min ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is insisting that any new coronavirus stimulus must include payroll tax cuts for workers -- but experts say that wouldn't help Americans who need it most.

The $2 trillion CARES Act gave employers a temporary respite from payroll taxes until the end of the year, including Social Security and some railroad retirement taxes, but Trump wants a similar cut for workers, reported CNBC.

"Terrible idea," said Len Burman, a Syracuse University professor and fellow at the Urban Institute.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani unleashes bizarre, conspiratorial rants on his radio show

Published

6 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Presidential lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has largely fallen out of the public eye since his starring role in President Donald Trump’s impeachment. But Giuliani hasn’t gone silent.

Instead, he’s in his home, doing a call-in radio show and a podcast — “Common Sense” — during which he has repeatedly gone on bigoted rants about China and its government.

“They have no morals,” he said on his April 28 radio show. “They’re amoral in the sense that human life means something in Western civilization, it means a lot. Human life doesn’t mean the same thing to them.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House says it doesn’t believe Trump administration estimates that daily death toll will double

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

The White House on Monday cautioned against believing reports put out by its own administration that say the daily coronavirus death toll could double.

According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump's administration is projecting "about 3,000 daily deaths on June 1."

"The projections, based on government modeling pulled together in chart form by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, forecast about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of the month, up from about 25,000 cases now," the Times reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image