Quantcast
Connect with us

White House waves off needs for more testing — because Americans will never be satisfied and want a test ‘an hour later’

Published

1 min ago

on

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was dismissive of the need for more testing during the briefing Wednesday.

According to McEnany the United States leads the world in testing, which doesn’t exactly create the whole picture. The U.S. has tested fewer than 2 percent of Americans and has one of the lowest rates of testing per capita in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

McEnany then waved off the idea that Americans needed to be tested, saying “it’s simply nonsensical.”

“If we tested every individual, we’d have to test an hour later and an hour later,” because COVID-19 could be contracted an hour after a test.

Ironically, the White House staff is regularly tested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch a short clip of the briefing below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany dismisses push for Dr. Fauci to testify to the House as ‘publicity stunt’

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

At Wednesday's White House briefing, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany flatly dismissed the idea of allowing task force infection expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to testify to the House about the administration's handling of the pandemic."We don't have time in the middle of a pandemic for publicity stunts," was her response

“We don’t have time in the middle of a pandemic for publicity stunts,” McEnany says when asked why the House can’t hear testimony from Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is walking away from his ‘wartime president’ narrative and returning to putting hid head in the sand: op-ed

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

As the coronavirus pandemic raged in mid-March, President Trump declared himself to be a "wartime president" and issued statements lionizing his alleged commitment to facing the outbreak head-on. This week, Trump announced that he was "winding down" the coronavirus task force's duties, before slightly walking back his statement and saying the task force would carry on "indefinitely," but will now be focused on reopening the economy.

According to Greg Sargent writing for the Washington Post, Trump is basically "walking away from the very fight that he sought to project engagement in only six weeks ago ... But this also reveals something important about the true nature of his new stance."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump attacks whistleblower who was reassigned after raising concerns about pandemic response

Published

41 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump lashed out at Dr. Rick Bright, the public health official who filed a whistleblower complaint against the administration after being reassigned from a vaccine program.

"I never met Dr. Bright. I don't know who he is," Trump told reporters. "I didn't hear good things about him. To me, he seems like a disgruntled employee that's trying to help the Democrats."

Pres Trump is now bashing Rick Bright saying he is a “disgruntled employee” who is trying to help Democrats get elected.

Note: Bright alleged in a whistleblower complaint Tuesday that he was reassigned bc he tried to “prioritize science and safety over political expediency.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image