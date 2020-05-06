White House waves off needs for more testing — because Americans will never be satisfied and want a test ‘an hour later’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was dismissive of the need for more testing during the briefing Wednesday.

According to McEnany the United States leads the world in testing, which doesn’t exactly create the whole picture. The U.S. has tested fewer than 2 percent of Americans and has one of the lowest rates of testing per capita in the world.

McEnany then waved off the idea that Americans needed to be tested, saying “it’s simply nonsensical.”

“If we tested every individual, we’d have to test an hour later and an hour later,” because COVID-19 could be contracted an hour after a test.

Ironically, the White House staff is regularly tested.

Watch a short clip of the briefing below:

McEnany: "There were supposed to be 2.2 million deaths & we're at a point where we are far lower than that, and it's thanks to the great work of the Task Force & the leadership of President Trump." (She's comparing what's happening to a scenario where the govt did nothing at all) pic.twitter.com/KHw6UKDYH2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2020