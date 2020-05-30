White nationalists are boasting they’re on their way to Minneapolis to incite more violence: MSNBC’s Joy Reid
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid broke down how white nationalists have openly plotted to cause chaos at Minnesota protests for George Floyd.
“We saw uprisings over the Michael Brown killing, we saw it in Baltimore, saw it in New York over Eric Garner,” said Reid. “What I’m hearing now is that this is something different.”
“I have a few thoughts,” said Alicia Garcia, principal of the Black Futures Lab and one of the original Black Lives Matter activist leaders. “Number one, I think it’s important for us to hear what is being said here, especially in relationship to white supremacist forces who certainly have a stake in making sure that the kind of cover of this moment, right, helps to advance an agenda. We’re not unclear that Minnesota, in addition to having some serious issues with law enforcement, also has serious concerns and issues with militias and white nationalist forces.”
“One of the things said by this whole failing of state officials is that white nationalist groups are posting online that they are going to go to Minneapolis and, quote, ‘get their loot on,'” said Reid. “That they are openly threatening to do this.”
“We had on the attorney general of the state, Keith Ellison, who talked about one particular incident that I know lots of people have seen on social media,” said Reid. “I just want to show this video if we can. This is a video referred to by Keith Ellison, the attorney general, and it is of a man with an umbrella, though it is not raining, wearing a gas mask, breaking windows at a hardware store. He’s followed by protesters who yell at him and continue to film him.”
“This is what Keith Ellison referred to as he talked about people from outside the community coming in,” said Reid. The St. Paul mayor said that all of the people arrested last night were from out of state. The governor, Tim Walz, said that overall, of all the people arrested, it’s 80 percent people outside the community.”
Watch below:
Andrew Cuomo denounces police violence: ‘The names change, but the color doesn’t’
At Saturday's press conference, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) sharply condemned police brutality against Black men in an emotional speech.
"We tend to look at these situations as individual incidents. They're not individual incidents," said Cuomo. "When you have one episode, two episodes, maybe you can look at them as individual episodes. But when you have 10 episodes, 15 episodes, you are blind or in denial if you are still treating each one like a unique situation."
"We have an injustice in the criminal justice system that is abhorrent. That is the truth," said Cuomo. "It doesn't make me feel good to say that. I'm a former prosecutor ... and it's not just George Floyd. You look back even in modern history in my lifetime. This started with Rodney King. Rodney King was 30 years ago. We suffered in this city through Amadou Diallo and Sean Bell and Eric Garner. How many times have we seen the same situation? Yes, the names change, but the color doesn't. And that is the painful reality of this situation. And it's not just 30 years. It is this nation's history of discrimination and racism dating back hundreds of years."
‘Trump, Chauvin and Amy Cooper are in the same slime’: Pulitzer Prize winner
Surveying the past week of racially-charged incidents -- one of which led to a former police officer being arrested for killing a Black man in Minneapolis -- and other ugliness from the week, Pulitzer Prize winner Colbert King wrote that the police officer, a New York woman who lied to police that a Black man threatened her and Donald Trump who spent the week sliming a critic with a false murder allegation are all cut from the same cloth.