White supremacist groups launches campaign to frame Ahmaud Arbery as a criminal: report

In the wake of the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, far-right and white supremacist groups are spreading disinformation online claiming he was a criminal, according to the Washington Post.
“Some of the online posts, which include racist language, memes and graphics, claim that Arbery was carrying a hammer and wearing boots when he was killed, as the groups try to create false narratives about his death, analysts said,” the Post reports.
Some have tried to claim that surveillance footage showing someone who appears to be Arbery entering into a construction site is proof that he was a criminal with bad intentions. According to the owner of the property, nothing was stolen from the site.
“The most remarkable finding is that an alternate narrative was created, most notably that Arbery was carrying a hammer and wearing Timberland boots — two claims which CCTV footage and mainstream media reporting does not support,” a senior terrorism analyst for the Middle East Media Research Institute told the Post, speaking on condition of anonymity.
