White supremacist groups launches campaign to frame Ahmaud Arbery as a criminal: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

In the wake of the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, far-right and white supremacist groups are spreading disinformation online claiming he was a criminal, according to the Washington Post.

“Some of the online posts, which include racist language, memes and graphics, claim that Arbery was carrying a hammer and wearing boots when he was killed, as the groups try to create false narratives about his death, analysts said,” the Post reports.

Some have tried to claim that surveillance footage showing someone who appears to be Arbery entering into a construction site is proof that he was a criminal with bad intentions. According to the owner of the property, nothing was stolen from the site.

“The most remarkable finding is that an alternate narrative was created, most notably that Arbery was carrying a hammer and wearing Timberland boots — two claims which CCTV footage and mainstream media reporting does not support,” a senior terrorism analyst for the Middle East Media Research Institute told the Post, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Read the full report over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

‘I don’t know anything about him’: Trump admits he doesn’t know why State Dept IG deserved to be fired

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

On Monday, at a roundtable discussion with restaurant executives, President Donald Trump was asked about the firing of the State Department inspector general. His response was to plead total ignorance on the matter.

"I don't know anything about him," said Trump of Steve Linick, whose firing has raised controversy because he participated in the impeachment inquiry, and because he was in the process of investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He added that. "I don't think it sounds, like, that important."

Trump also claimed that "If I didn't fire him, they would've criticized me too."

Trump admits he’s taking Hydroxychloroquine recreationally

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump told the press Monday that he's been taking hydroxychloroquine because he believes it is a miracle drug.

After studies showed hydroxychloroquine gave little benefits to COVID-19 patients, scientists began looking elsewhere for drugs. Still, Trump maintains that he is all about hydroxychloroquine.

While scientists agreed that the drug reduces inflammation, pain and swelling, it isn't much of a help to stop the coronavirus. Doctors also said that people using the drug need to do so under very close monitoring because it can change the heart rate of the person taking it. The scientists said that they would prefer patients take it in a hospital setting so they could be on a heart monitor around the clock.

