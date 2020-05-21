Why developing a COVID-19 vaccine is only part of the struggle
Dr. Lilly Immergluck last week gave what she called “the vaccine lecture” to a group of Morehouse School of Medicine students.Immergluck, a pediatrician, infectious disease specialist and an assistant professor at the Atlanta school since 2005, talks each year to all students there about how vaccines have helped control the spread of the measles and other diseases. Part of her goal is to encourage students to share with patients — and their communities — the effectiveness of vaccines, a conversation that’s taken on greater importance as researchers work on a COVID-19 vaccine.“We don’t know whe…
Colbert ridicules Trump for refusing to wear a mask — ‘but he’ll take a drug whose side effects include death’
"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert couldn't help but mock President Donald Trump for refusing to wear a mask to protect himself from the coronavirus, but he is more than willing to take a pill that could kill him.
Studies revealed this week that wearing a mask can reduce transmission of the coronavirus by 75 percent. While it isn't known the degree to which hydroxychloroquine can prevent the virus, the president has been taking it anyway.
"Great studies came out of Italy on hydroxy-- you know what I'm talking about, right? Right?" Trump asked those attending his cabinet meeting.
White House finally responds to questions about fewer deaths if Trump had acted sooner — they blamed China
Reporters asked President Donald Trump Wednesday if he had seen the data saying that 36,000 Americans would not have died if he had acted just one week earlier in March. Trump responded to the question by attacking CBS reporter Weija Jiang and calling it "fake news."
Upon further reflection, the White House eventually responded to the alleged "fake news," though they still dodged their role in the slow response to the pandemic.
"What would have saved life is if China had been transparent and the World Health Organization had fulfilled its mission. What did save American lives is the bold leadership of President Trump, including the early travel restrictions when we had no idea the true level of asymptotic spread and the greatest mobilization of the private sector since World War II to deliver critical supplies to states in need and ramp up testing across the country that has placed us on a responsible path to reopen our country."