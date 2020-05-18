Why was my stimulus check so stingy? 5 reasons you may have received less than expected
Why is my stimulus check so scrawny? Why am I getting far less than I thought I would?As much as you’d like to be happy about seeing a stimulus check in your mailbox — or spotting the direct deposit in your bank account — sometimes, you end up wondering why you didn’t see more money.And more people than some might imagine are miffed. The Internal Revenue Service even now has listed a group of reasons for why the dollar amount of your Economic Impact Payment could be, as the IRS delicately puts it, “different than anticipated.”Many people already have received stimulus payments of up to $1,200 …
The pandemic forced this couple to channel their inner Chip and Joanna Gaines
PHILADELPHIA — The 120-year-old house in Philadelphia had good bones. It just needed some cosmetic fixes — projects that first-time home buyers Amy Wright and her boyfriend, Mitch Mathern, were confident they could handle.Then they discovered mold behind cabinets, a sinking kitchen floor, and the feeling that maybe they were in over their heads.“New projects started popping up left and right,” Mathern said.When Mathern, 25, and Wright, 23, decided to move out of their Manayunk apartment and buy a house to take advantage of low mortgage rates, they knew they wanted a home with history. And they... (more…)
Cooking with what’s on hand: How to make great dinners with frozen fish or canned seafood
My freezer and pantry shelves overflow. And not just during a health crisis. The pantry shelves of most food professionals hold a variety of grains, canned chiles, condiments and broth. We utilize freezers for a convenient supply of fish and poultry, as well as to stock up on the season’s best fruits, vegetables and herbs.Frozen fish in many cases proves far superior to the “thawed for your convenience” items at the supermarket. I prefer to have control over the defrosting. Thawed properly, in the refrigerator, seafood maintains its flavor and texture all the way to the dinner table. I regular... (more…)
Trump administration says new bailout program will help 35 million Americans — it probably won’t
Within a few weeks, the Federal Reserve will start a $600 billion lending program that the Trump administration says will help 40,000 midsized businesses that employ 35 million Americans.
The Main Street Lending Program is the next marquee effort of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which Congress passed in March. It is set to begin after weeks of criticism of the first, the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. While it’s too early to judge a program that hasn’t begun, the Main Street effort appears to have replicated some of the flaws of the paycheck program, and it has added some new ones.