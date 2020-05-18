Quantcast
‘Why why why?!’ Trump fans melt down after Bill Barr says he doesn’t expect Obama will face criminal charges

Published

1 min ago

on

Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday poured some cold water on President Donald Trump’s desire to see former President Barack Obama prosecuted for supposedly spying on his presidential campaign in 2016.

Although Barr said that there could still be some criminal prosecutions related to the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s multiple contacts with Russian agents, he also said that he did not expect either Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden would face any charges.

This angered many Trump supporters on Twitter, who proceeded to accuse Bill Barr of being part of the “swamp” in Washington, D.C.

Check out some reactions below.

