‘Why why why?!’ Trump fans melt down after Bill Barr says he doesn’t expect Obama will face criminal charges

Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday poured some cold water on President Donald Trump’s desire to see former President Barack Obama prosecuted for supposedly spying on his presidential campaign in 2016.

Although Barr said that there could still be some criminal prosecutions related to the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s multiple contacts with Russian agents, he also said that he did not expect either Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden would face any charges.

This angered many Trump supporters on Twitter, who proceeded to accuse Bill Barr of being part of the “swamp” in Washington, D.C.

Check out some reactions below.

Why why why why?! There better be some explosive changes coming soon from #Durham or we are ****ed with a capital F. This has to be a ruse. Please tell me this is a ruse. Maybe this is an exercise to prove only we can trust ourselves & to strip the entire government of its power pic.twitter.com/WdzeVF7tkM — Cat Namus (@CatNamus) May 18, 2020

So… per Bill Barr, Biden and Obama will not face consequences for their treason. So disappointed in our government. Dems get away with everything criminal while Republicans get framed and screwed over. — SuzforTrump (@suzgonzo) May 18, 2020

Agree. It feels like Bernie calling for a political revolution, then dropping everything and campaigning for Hillary. WTH? If Obama isn't held responsible, it will just continue. . . — EricWilliams22101 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@EWilliams22101) May 18, 2020

Kind of a bummer that no criminal investigation into Obama a d Biden for FISA abuse was just announced by Attorney General Bill Barr. Wth??? — NativePhysics (@DavidPPrim0) May 18, 2020

So Biden and Obama are going to skate, according to Bill Barr. Because it’s an election year, we need to be fair. Got it. — JillJ (@JillJ7854) May 18, 2020

Did you seriously think the #Swamp Bill Barr would investigate his POTUS Obama and VP Biden? https://t.co/5gYGcbn9iE — Carol ⭐️⭐️⭐️ God thinks I’m essential (@Carol61916613) May 18, 2020

THIS SERIOUSLY PISSES ME OFF!!!! Barr says he does not expect criminal investigation of Obama or Biden as result of Durham probehttps://t.co/Ee94Gtix7q — ♡™️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@cajun4trump) May 18, 2020

Mr Barr why would you not investigate OBAMA and Biden. They broke laws and AMERICANs will stop following the rule of law if you don’t stop this. So disappointed. — Lena DiGaetano (@DigaetanoLena) May 18, 2020

@realDonaldTrump the DOJ has sucked the life out of us. No defense of Americans harassed at their businesses and no investigation of Obama and Biden. Wow. Just Wow. #salon #oregon #BillBarr #nojustice — Revolution? (@RevolutionIQ) May 18, 2020

And AG Bill Barr just announced no charges will be made against Obama and Biden! Why doesn’t he just include Hilary in with them. We will never see justice served. I think Rand Paul was right about Bill Barr! SMH ‍♀️ https://t.co/l4TRKFk4EB — Belovedgender (@LadyNRedjagger) May 18, 2020