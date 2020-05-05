Wisconsin GOP judge: COVID-19 is spreading due to meat-packing workers and not ‘regular folks’

The Republican Chief Justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday said that COVID-19 is only spreading through people in meat-packing plants and not “the regular folks” who work elsewhere.

During a hearing about Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’s stay-at-home orders, Chief Justice Patience D. Roggensack downplayed concerns about the virus sweeping across the state by claiming it was limited to certain areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Due to the meat-packing, though, that’s where Brown County got the [COVID-19] flare,” she said. “It wasn’t just the regular folks in Brown County.”

According to Vox correspondent Ian Millhiser, Roggensack made her remarks about “regular folks” in response to an attorney who defended the stay-at-home order for Brown County because the disease was spreading from urban areas into rural areas.

Watch the video below.