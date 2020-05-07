Wisconsin officials fear right-wing judges will nullify coronavirus orders — and prepare contingency plans

The same right-wing Wisconsin Supreme Court justices who blocked efforts by Gov. Tony Evers to move the presidential primary to a safer date now look poised to strike down the state’s stay-at-home order altogether.
At oral argument, they did not hide their political feelings — Justice Rebecca Bradley called the order “tyranny” and compared it to Japanese internment camps, and Chief Justice Patience Roggensack dismissed a local outbreak because it was just affecting workers at a meatpacking plant and not “regular folks.”
According to News8000, with the stay-at-home order all but doomed, some local officials are now forced to think about what they might be able to do on their own.
“We rely on the people who have the expertise and the knowledge to be able to help guide us and establish those types of orders,” said Tim Kabat, the mayor of La Crosse.
As for what he might do when the court strikes down the order, he said, “We would still be able to do some things with our own city facilities … trying to reduce exposure and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.