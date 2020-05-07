Quantcast
Connect with us

Wisconsin officials fear right-wing judges will nullify coronavirus orders — and prepare contingency plans

Published

44 mins ago

on

The same right-wing Wisconsin Supreme Court justices who blocked efforts by Gov. Tony Evers to move the presidential primary to a safer date now look poised to strike down the state’s stay-at-home order altogether.

At oral argument, they did not hide their political feelings — Justice Rebecca Bradley called the order “tyranny” and compared it to Japanese internment camps, and Chief Justice Patience Roggensack dismissed a local outbreak because it was just affecting workers at a meatpacking plant and not “regular folks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to News8000, with the stay-at-home order all but doomed, some local officials are now forced to think about what they might be able to do on their own.

“We rely on the people who have the expertise and the knowledge to be able to help guide us and establish those types of orders,” said Tim Kabat, the mayor of La Crosse.

As for what he might do when the court strikes down the order, he said, “We would still be able to do some things with our own city facilities … trying to reduce exposure and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump pollster expects ‘rock star’ Michael Flynn to be cheered like Nelson Mandela

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Days after Donald Trump compared himself to Abraham Lincoln, one of his top campaign advisors is comparing former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn to Nelson Mandella.

"With the Justice Department announcing Thursday that it would drop the case against Michael Flynn, officials close to President Donald Trump are already gaming out ways to bring the former national security adviser back onto the national political stage," The Daily Beast reported Thursday. "Of the nine senior Trump administration officials, campaign staff, outside advisers, and longtime associates of the president reached on Thursday, all said that they wanted Flynn to assume some public-facing role in service of the president, including potentially as an official Trump surrogate Election Day inches closer."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Mike Flynn can still end up in federal prison — but only if Democrats win in 2020

Published

29 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

There was widespread outrage on Thursday when the Department of Justice sought to dismiss charges against for National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators.

"As part of Flynn's plea agreement, as far as I've read this, as a nonlawyer, it seemed to me that he was admitting to having committed other crimes and he was agreeing with his, with the government, that they wouldn't charge him for those things, but he did have to lay out what he had done, particularly not registering as a foreign agent when he was working at as the National Security Adviser to the president-elect of the United States -- it is not an insignificant crime," Maddow noted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Wisconsin officials fear right-wing judges will nullify coronavirus orders — and prepare contingency plans

Published

43 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

The same right-wing Wisconsin Supreme Court justices who blocked efforts by Gov. Tony Evers to move the presidential primary to a safer date now look poised to strike down the state's stay-at-home order altogether.

At oral argument, they did not hide their political feelings — Justice Rebecca Bradley called the order "tyranny" and compared it to Japanese internment camps, and Chief Justice Patience Roggensack dismissed a local outbreak because it was just affecting workers at a meatpacking plant and not "regular folks."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image