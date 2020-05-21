Wisconsin woman ‘kind of mad’ at Trump after she gets COVID-19 despite taking hydroxychloroquine

A woman from Wisconsin is feeling annoyed at President Donald Trump after she contracted the novel coronavirus while taking hydroxychloroquine, which the president has promoted as a prophylactic against the drug.

In an interview with local news station WISN, a Wisconsin resident who is asking only to be identified as Kim says that she believed she was safe from contracting COVID-19 because she has been using hydroxychloroquine for the past two decades to treat her lupus.

That changed last month, however, when she started getting symptoms of the disease.

“Weak all over,” she said, describing her symptoms. “Coughing, fever. The fever was very high. It just went downhill from there. I couldn’t breathe no more.”

She went to the emergency room and was subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19.

“When they gave the diagnosis, I felt like it was a death sentence. I was like, ‘I’m going to die,'” Kim said. “I’m like, ‘How can I be sick? How? I’m on the hydroxychloroquine.’ They were like, ‘Well, nobody ever said that was the cure or that was going to keep you safe’ and it definitely did not.”

Kim has mostly recovered and has been sent home from the hospital, although she is still on oxygen to help her breathe. She also tells WISN that people shouldn’t believe the president’s pronouncements about hydroxychloroquine as a preventative treatment for the disease.

“[Hydroxychloroquine] is not going to prevent anything,” she said. “You can still get coronavirus. It kind of makes me mad that [President Trump] thinks it’s going to do that and is telling the whole world it’s going to do that.”