Quantcast
Connect with us

Wisconsin woman ‘kind of mad’ at Trump after she gets COVID-19 despite taking hydroxychloroquine

Published

1 min ago

on

A woman from Wisconsin is feeling annoyed at President Donald Trump after she contracted the novel coronavirus while taking hydroxychloroquine, which the president has promoted as a prophylactic against the drug.

In an interview with local news station WISN, a Wisconsin resident who is asking only to be identified as Kim says that she believed she was safe from contracting COVID-19 because she has been using hydroxychloroquine for the past two decades to treat her lupus.

ADVERTISEMENT

That changed last month, however, when she started getting symptoms of the disease.

“Weak all over,” she said, describing her symptoms. “Coughing, fever. The fever was very high. It just went downhill from there. I couldn’t breathe no more.”

She went to the emergency room and was subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19.

“When they gave the diagnosis, I felt like it was a death sentence. I was like, ‘I’m going to die,'” Kim said. “I’m like, ‘How can I be sick? How? I’m on the hydroxychloroquine.’ They were like, ‘Well, nobody ever said that was the cure or that was going to keep you safe’ and it definitely did not.”

Kim has mostly recovered and has been sent home from the hospital, although she is still on oxygen to help her breathe. She also tells WISN that people shouldn’t believe the president’s pronouncements about hydroxychloroquine as a preventative treatment for the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Hydroxychloroquine] is not going to prevent anything,” she said. “You can still get coronavirus. It kind of makes me mad that [President Trump] thinks it’s going to do that and is telling the whole world it’s going to do that.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

History will not be kind to the billionaire Trump whisperers responsible for so many COVID-19 deaths

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Several new studies and models suggest that if Donald Trump had simply declared a state of national emergency, largely shutting down the country, a few weeks earlier than he did, tens of thousands of people who are dead right now would still be alive.

He certainly had the information available to him. We now know that he was receiving classified briefings in December and January warning about the virus coming, and Peter Navarro had written a memo to him explicitly warning of exactly what is happening right now.

The problem is that Donald Trump doesn’t read. He doesn’t read his classified briefings, he doesn’t read memos from his senior staff, he doesn’t read his speeches before he gives them; he apparently doesn’t read anything at all except Twitter.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus surging in Trump-loving counties as states reopen: analysis

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

The coronavirus pandemic is raging through counties that voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

Counties with a high prevalence of COVID-19 cases for the past four weeks were more likely to have backed Trump over Hillary Clinton in the last presidential election, reported the Brookings Institute.

The virus has been spreading southward and westward from the northeast since the end of March, and counties with new high prevalence of cases -- that is, at least 100 cases per 100,000 people -- are much less urban and racially diverse.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Noam Chomsky argues ‘evil genius’ Mitch McConnell is Trump’s real ‘guiding hand’

Published

34 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Over the years, left-wing author Noam Chomsky has had much to say about income inequality and class struggles in the United States. And during a recent interview with Canada’s National Observer, the 91-year-old Chomsky stressed that the coronavirus pandemic is underscoring the United States’ class divisions in a brutal way.

Interviewed by the Observer’s Linda Solomon-Wood via Zoom in front of an online audience of around 700, Chomsky was highly critical of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response and slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as well. Trump and McConnell, Chomsky asserted, haven’t done nearly to help the many Americans who coronavirus has battered from both a health standpoint and an economic standpoint.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image