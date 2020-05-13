‘Without modern precedent’: Fed chief Powell warns economic recovery ‘will come more slowly’ than hoped

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday issued a stark warning about a potentially slow economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Powell argued that lawmakers in Washington shouldn’t be afraid to inject more money into the economy, as he said that hopes for a quick recovery from the pandemic have dimmed in recent weeks.
“There is a sense, a growing sense I think, that the recovery will come more slowly than we would like,” he said.
Powell argued that the “scope and speed of this downturn are without modern precedent, significantly worse than any recession since World War II,” although he said that it would have been far worse without quick federal intervention to soften the blow for workers and businesses.
Nonetheless, Powell argued that now is not the time to take the foot off the gas pedal.
“The path ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks,” he said. “Additional fiscal support could be costly but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.