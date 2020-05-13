Quantcast
‘Without modern precedent’: Fed chief Powell warns economic recovery ‘will come more slowly’ than hoped

Published

1 min ago

on

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday issued a stark warning about a potentially slow economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Powell argued that lawmakers in Washington shouldn’t be afraid to inject more money into the economy, as he said that hopes for a quick recovery from the pandemic have dimmed in recent weeks.

“There is a sense, a growing sense I think, that the recovery will come more slowly than we would like,” he said.

Powell argued that the “scope and speed of this downturn are without modern precedent, significantly worse than any recession since World War II,” although he said that it would have been far worse without quick federal intervention to soften the blow for workers and businesses.

Nonetheless, Powell argued that now is not the time to take the foot off the gas pedal.

“The path ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks,” he said. “Additional fiscal support could be costly but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery.”


Trump and his allies will do everything in their power to impede the 2020 election: op-ed

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Even as the coronavirus continues to rage with 20,000 new cases diagnosed each day, President Trump has seemingly moved on and shifted his focus to reopening the economy -- in what many see as a desperate push to save his reelection chances. Writing for Slate this Wednesday, Elliot Hannon says that Trump and his cronies are going to try to mess with the 2020 election as much as possible to bolster their chances in November.

Hannon cites a recent TIME interview with Jared Kushner where he said he wasn't sure if the pandemic would postpone the November 3 election. Kusher later clarified to the New York Times that there are no plans to do such a thing, But Hannon writes that since so many lies come out of the White House it's impossible to be sure.

Leak of shelved CDC guidelines reveals stark differences with White House’s public plans to reopen businesses: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

The now-shelved guidelines for easing stay-at-home orders placed far more restrictions on reopening than the plan ultimately released by the White House.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the 63-page plan developed by the Centers for Disease Control and shelved by Trump administration officials, and the in-depth document shares some similarities with the White House’s “Opening Up America Again” plan -- but also contains specific steps officials should take to ensure public safety.

An elementary school repeatedly dismissed allegations against its principal. Then, an FBI agent pretended to be a 13-year-old girl

Published

44 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

BETHEL, Alaska — For some parents, it was the gifts from the principal to young girls and their families that gave them pause. A few too many presents that cost a little too much money. Then began the late-night Facebook messages.

Through most of it, the principal of one of the largest elementary schools in rural Alaska remained on the job and in close contact with students. Then, in December, Gladys Jung Elementary Principal Christopher Carmichael was arrested by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force and later charged with possession of child pornography, attempted coercion of a child and sexual abuse of a minor.

