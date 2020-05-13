‘World’s highest death rate’: Brazil’s nurses protest as fatalities mount
Nurses in Brazil held a vigil Tuesday for fallen colleagues and raise awareness of the dangers they face on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic. The country has the highest death rate among nurses of anywhere in the world, according to its nursing body COFEN, with 98 fatalities in a single month.
Protesters in Sao Paulo and Brasilia lit candles and laid crosses in memory of nurses who have died from Covid-19 and held aloft the names of their deceased colleagues, in a demonstration that coincided with International Nurses Day.
“It’s very emotional. There is no way for us to live through what we are experiencing,” Nurse Leidijany Paz told AFP.
“We leave home and do not know if we will be able to return home, because if I have symptoms I cannot go home, I have to isolate myself outside my own home. Many of my colleagues sleep in separate rooms, they do not hug their children.”
Medical workers have blamed the country’s high death rate among hospital staff on a lack of personal protective equipment.
But Brazil’s right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro has also been heavily criticized for downplaying the crisis even as deaths surge.
On Monday, Bolsonaro sought to ease the country’s lockdown restrictions by allowing gyms and hair salons to re-open.
A day later, the country reported its highest ever daily death toll with 881 new fatalities.
“We want to call attention to the importance of social isolation,” said Paz, “and a return to activities in a calm manner because this will translate into lives, lives not only of the community, but also of those that serve, of the health professionals.”
Brazil has become a global hotspot for the virus with nearly 180,000 confirmed cases and more than 12,000 deaths.
Senate Republican blocks Schumer resolution to immediately release CDC guidance on safely re-opening the nation
A Republican from Indiana has just blocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's resolution requiring the CDC to immediately release the guidance it created to help restaurants, stores, houses of worship, and other businesses along with local and state governments safely re-open amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Senator Mike Braun (R-IN), claimed the document, created by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention epidemiologists, scientists, and other health experts, was merely a set of "bureaucratic hurdles" and "over prescriptive guidelines" "designed to "shutter the economy," CNN reports.
Trump’s lethal 4-part plan betrays the real reason he wants to open the economy: Robert Reich
Donald Trump is getting nervous. Internal polls show him losing in November unless the economy comes roaring back.
So what is Trump’s reelection strategy? Ignore the warnings of public health experts and reopen the economy at all costs.
Here’s his lethal 4-part plan:
Step 1: Remove income support, so people have no choice but to return to work.
Trump’s Labor Department has decided that furloughed employees “must accept” an employer’s offer to return to work and therefore forfeit unemployment benefits, regardless of the risk of returning to work before it’s safe.
