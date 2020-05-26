Quantcast
WSJ rips Trump for 'hurting the country' by 'debasing' the presidency: 'Ugly even for him'

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump was slammed by the editorial board of the conservative Wall Street Journal on Tuesday evening.

“Donald Trump sometimes traffics in conspiracy theories—recall his innuendo in 2016 about Ted Cruz’s father and the JFK assassination—but his latest accusation against MSNBC host Joe Scarborough is ugly even for him,” the newspaper noted. “Mr. Trump has been tweeting the suggestion that Mr. Scarborough might have had something to do with the death in 2001 of a young woman who worked in his Florida office when Mr. Scarborough was a GOP Congressman.”

“There’s no evidence of foul play, or an affair with the woman, and the local coroner ruled that the woman fainted from an undiagnosed heart condition and died of head trauma,” The Journal noted.

“Mr. Trump always hits back at critics, and Mr. Scarborough has called the President mentally ill, among other things. But suggesting that the talk-show host is implicated in the woman’s death isn’t political hardball. It’s a smear,” the newspaper noted. “We don’t write this with any expectation that Mr. Trump will stop. Perhaps he even thinks this helps him politically, though we can’t imagine how. But Mr. Trump is debasing his office, and he’s hurting the country in doing so.”


'Captain Crazy Pants' starts new conspiracy theory against the NYT in late-night Twitter 'meltdown'

Published

40 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

The leader of the free world started a new conspiracy on Tuesday evening.

At 10:31 in Washington, DC, Trump offered a new conspiracy theory about The New York Times' coverage of his administration, for which the newspaper has won a Pulitzer Prize.

"The Failing [New York Times], winner of [Pulitzer Prizes] for its totally flawed coverage of the illegal Russia Witch Hunt, does its research as follows: Think of the absolute worst things you can say about Donald J. Trump, pretend there are sources, and just say it," Trump argued, without any evidence.

He urged the newspaper to "return the Pulitzers" -- in all capital letters.

Protesters build ramparts from shopping carts at 'The Battle of Snelling and Lake' in Minneapolis

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

Police reportedly used tear gas, flash-bang grenades and fired rubber bullets at people protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on Tuesday evening.

The protests began as a peaceful, but large, gathering in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. Things escalated and police reportedly used tear gas on the protesters.

How a Trump order led to a huge coronavirus outbreak among workers

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

On April 26, a blog post written by John Tyson, chairman of Tyson Foods, caused a flurry of headlines that speculated a meat shortage was on the horizon due to stay-at-home orders across the country to flatten the curve.

