Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: state media
Wuhan plans to conduct coronavirus tests on the Chinese city’s entire population after new cases emerged for the first time in weeks in the cradle of the global pandemic, state media reported Tuesday.
Officials had been ordered to submit by noon on Tuesday plans to administer nucleic acid tests on all residents in the city of 11 million people, according to an official notice carried by news outlets.
“Each district should make plans and arrangements to conduct nucleic acid tests on the entire population in its jurisdiction within a 10-day time limit,” the notice said, although it was unclear when testing would begin.
The planned tests come after Wuhan reported the first cluster of new COVID-19 infections since the city re-opened after a 76-day lockdown on April 8.
Six new cases were reported on Sunday and Monday from a residential compound in Dongxihu District.
But an official from the Dongxihu District epidemic prevention and control commanding office told AFP that they have “not yet received news about this notice”.
China has largely brought the virus under control, but it has been on edge about being hit by a second wave as it has lifted lockdowns and restrictions across the country.
Virus clusters have appeared recent weeks in the northeastern provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang, which border Russia.
With the virus taking hold in other nations, China has barred most foreigners from entering the country.
Wuhan has reported 3,869 deaths since the novel coronavirus first emerged there in December, accounting for most fatalities in China. Scientists believe the virus jumped from animals to humans at a market that sold wildlife in the city.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump freaks out over possibility of Pelosi becoming president if he and Pence get sick from COVID-19
President Donald Trump started off Tuesday morning with a series of tweets, including one ranting against the presidential line of succession laid out in the U.S. Constitution.
Trump reacted to a report noting that Pelosi, as speaker of the House, was third in line to be president after Vice President Mike Pence, whose spokeswoman tested positive for the coronavirus -- as have other staffers who serve in the West Wing.
"Then we must be very careful," Trump tweeted. "Crazy Nancy would be a total disaster, and the USA will never be a Communist Country!"
COVID-19
Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: state media
Wuhan plans to conduct coronavirus tests on the Chinese city's entire population after new cases emerged for the first time in weeks in the cradle of the global pandemic, state media reported Tuesday.
Officials had been ordered to submit by noon on Tuesday plans to administer nucleic acid tests on all residents in the city of 11 million people, according to an official notice carried by news outlets.
"Each district should make plans and arrangements to conduct nucleic acid tests on the entire population in its jurisdiction within a 10-day time limit," the notice said, although it was unclear when testing would begin.
Breaking Banner
Trump has twisted the ‘party of life’ into his own personal ‘death cult’: conservative columnist
Conservative columnist Matt Lewis this week lamented the fate of the Republican Party under President Donald Trump, whom he accused of transforming the former "Party of Life" into a "death cult."
Writing in The Daily Beast, Lewis shamed fellow conservatives who have followed Trump in blowing off health concerns about prematurely reopening the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"How, for example, is it possible to advocate a culture of life, while prioritizing personal comfort and inviting the tag 'Grandma killer'?" he writes. "'We have prevailed,' Donald Trump declared on Monday, when the confirmed death count was 80,653 and rising. Days earlier, in his visit to the mask factory where he didn’t wear a mask, he’d said enough, already, with the life-or-death concerns: 'I’m not saying anything is perfect, and yes, will some people be affected, yes, will some people be affected badly -- yes, but we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon.'"