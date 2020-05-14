Quantcast
‘You callin me an idiot?’ Protesters caught on video bickering over bringing guns to Michigan anti-lockdown protest

8 mins ago

During an anti-lockdown protest at the Michigan State Capitol this Thursday, an argument broke out between protesters after one complained that too many people were bringing their guns to the demonstration.

In a video highlighted by WWMT, a woman in a green jacket can be seen confronting a group of protesters, one with an assault rifle slung over his chest, apparently telling them that their presence is harming the overall goals of the protest.

One man, with a cellphone in his hand, accused the woman of being a liberal.

“If you’re anti-gun, you’re a liberal,” the man says.

‘Lives were lost’: Dr. Rick Bright slams Trump administration over N95 masks during tense House hearing

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

Ousted U.S. vaccine chief Dr. Rick Bright testified on Thursday that "lives were lost" because the Trump administration failed to ramp up the production of personal protective equipment like N95 respirators.

During testimony before a House committee, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority said that he sounded the alarm about the need for protective equipment at the outset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"There were dozens of these alerts," Bright explained. "I pushed those forward to our leadership... I pushed those warnings to our critical infrastructure protection team. I pushed those warnings to our strategic national stockpile team who has the responsibility of procuring those medical supplies for our stockpile."

Richard Burr steps down as Senate Intel chairman after cell phone seized by FBI

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) is stepping down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The North Carolina Republican gave up those duties a day after FBI agents seized his cell phone as part of an investigation into possible insider trading, reported Politico's Kyle Cheney.

"Senator Burr contacted me earlier this morning to inform me of his decision to step aside as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee during the pendency of the investigation," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in a statement. "We agreed that this decision would be in the best interests of the committee and will be effective at the end of the day tomorrow."

