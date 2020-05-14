‘You callin me an idiot?’ Protesters caught on video bickering over bringing guns to Michigan anti-lockdown protest
During an anti-lockdown protest at the Michigan State Capitol this Thursday, an argument broke out between protesters after one complained that too many people were bringing their guns to the demonstration.
In a video highlighted by WWMT, a woman in a green jacket can be seen confronting a group of protesters, one with an assault rifle slung over his chest, apparently telling them that their presence is harming the overall goals of the protest.
One man, with a cellphone in his hand, accused the woman of being a liberal.
“If you’re anti-gun, you’re a liberal,” the man says.
Watch the video below:
An argument broke out during the protest at the Capitol. https://t.co/XF4CLD6hMT
— WWMT-TV (@wwmtnews) May 14, 2020
