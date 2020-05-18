Quantcast
Connect with us

Young indigenous woman says she was punched in the face by racist white man after she sneezed

Published

4 mins ago

on

A young indigenous woman in Vancouver, Canada, says that she was brutally assaulted by a man while she was walking in a park and happened to sneeze, CTV News reports.

According to Dakota Holmes, the man, who she says was a white man in his 30s, hit her multiple times in the face and caused her to fall to the ground. The man also made racist comments about how she should go back to Asia and accused her of bringing coronavirus to Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All I did was sneeze because I have allergies, and this man just lost it on me,” she said. “It was incredibly racist slurs. He assumed I was Asian.”

“Then he punched me in the face and he just kept on yelling,” she added.

Holmes says her dog got between her and her attacker, forcing him to finally back off.

Watch CTV News’ report on the story below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Young indigenous woman says she was punched in the face by racist white man after she sneezed

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

A young indigenous woman in Vancouver, Canada, says that she was brutally assaulted by a man while she was walking in a park and happened to sneeze, CTV News reports.

According to Dakota Holmes, the man, who she says was a white man in his 30s, hit her multiple times in the face and caused her to fall to the ground. The man also made racist comments about how she should go back to Asia and accused her of bringing coronavirus to Canada.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump administration says new bailout program will help 35 million Americans — it probably won’t

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Within a few weeks, the Federal Reserve will start a $600 billion lending program that the Trump administration says will help 40,000 midsized businesses that employ 35 million Americans.

The Main Street Lending Program is the next marquee effort of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which Congress passed in March. It is set to begin after weeks of criticism of the first, the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. While it’s too early to judge a program that hasn’t begun, the Main Street effort appears to have replicated some of the flaws of the paycheck program, and it has added some new ones.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Karl Rove accuses Obama of committing ‘political drive-by shooting’ of Trump in commencement speech

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Karl Rove accused former President Barack Obama of committing a "political drive-by shooting" by taking a thinly veiled swipe at his successor's response to the coronavirus crisis.

The former president questioned President Donald Trump's maturity and leadership Saturday during a virtual commencement address, and Rove -- a Republican strategist and senior advisor and deputy chief of staff during the George W. Bush administration -- complained on "Fox & Friends."

"It is so unseemly for a former president to take the virtual commencement ceremony for a series of historically black colleges and universities and turn it into a political drive-by shooting," Rove told Fox News.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image