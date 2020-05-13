Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You’re an idiot’: Tomi Lahren hit with a hilarious backlash after trying to use Pride parades to bash coronavirus restrictions

Published

15 mins ago

on

Right-wing Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren is getting some heat from Twitter users after she suggested that the LGBTQ community will end up having second thoughts about coronavirus lockdowns when their Pride parades start getting canceled.

“To the pro-eternal shutdown cheerleaders, when your favorite government pals start canceling pride parades, we better not hear a peep out of you!!!” she wrote last Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As some pointed out, Pride parades have already been canceled — not by the “government,” but by Pride organizers themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others piled on as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘You’re an idiot’: Tomi Lahren hit with a hilarious backlash after trying to use Pride parades to bash coronavirus restrictions

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Right-wing Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren is getting some heat from Twitter users after she suggested that the LGBTQ community will end up having second thoughts about coronavirus lockdowns when their Pride parades start getting canceled.

"To the pro-eternal shutdown cheerleaders, when your favorite government pals start canceling pride parades, we better not hear a peep out of you!!!" she wrote last Thursday.

https://twitter.com/TomiLahren/status/1258490962801803272

As some pointed out, Pride parades have already been canceled -- not by the "government," but by Pride organizers themselves.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Why a ‘Never Trump’ conservative is writing off the Republican Party altogether

Published

40 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Although GOP strategist and author Rick Wilson — one of President Donald Trump’s most outspoken critics on the right — has remained in the Republican Party and continued to hope for a post-Trump GOP, other Never Trump conservatives have given up on the GOP altogether. One of them is Washington Post opinion columnist Jennifer Rubin, who asserts in a piece this week that Never Trump has come to mean “Never Republican” for anti-Trump conservatives like herself.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

If this ‘doesn’t give you chills I don’t know what will’: McConnell’s Patriot Act expansion would hand Bill Barr unprecedented spy powers

Published

53 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

"These amendments would pretty much guarantee the ability of an incumbent administration to spy on its political opponents without consequence."

Sen. Ron Wyden was joined by privacy advocates Wednesday in forcefully condemning a new proposed amendment to the PATRIOT Act put forward by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that would greatly expand the U.S. attorney general's surveillance powers under FISA.

McConnell's amendment, which the Senate began debating Wednesday as lawmakers took up the reauthorization of the 2001 PATRIOT Act, would explicitly permit the FBI to collect records of Americans' internet search and browsing histories without a warrant. It would also mandate that Attorney General William Barr, and his successors, conduct an annual review of the FBI's submissions into the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Court.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image