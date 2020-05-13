‘You’re an idiot’: Tomi Lahren hit with a hilarious backlash after trying to use Pride parades to bash coronavirus restrictions

Right-wing Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren is getting some heat from Twitter users after she suggested that the LGBTQ community will end up having second thoughts about coronavirus lockdowns when their Pride parades start getting canceled.

“To the pro-eternal shutdown cheerleaders, when your favorite government pals start canceling pride parades, we better not hear a peep out of you!!!” she wrote last Thursday.

To the pro-eternal shutdown cheerleaders, when your favorite government pals start canceling pride parades, we better not hear a peep out of you!!! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 7, 2020

As some pointed out, Pride parades have already been canceled — not by the “government,” but by Pride organizers themselves.

Sweetie, they were already canceled. You know why you don’t know that? a) No one in the community complained. b) you didn’t use the google machine aimed at your face to check because you’re an idiot pic.twitter.com/xF64mjuga4 — Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) May 8, 2020

Yeah, queer ER doc here: if my community hadn’t already cancelled pride events I’d be lobbying organizers to do so immediately. That’s because unlike you the LGBTIQ community has a sense of civic pride & duty and cares about our neighbors. — Nick Gorton, MD 🏳️‍🌈🐾 (@RNickGorton) May 8, 2020

Others piled on as well.

They were canceled last month, genius. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) May 8, 2020

I have given up pride, my wedding, my honeymoon, concerts, visiting my grandpa in the hospital, time with my nieces and nephews, parties and birthdays, and knowing it’s necessary to protect my fellow citizens, I have ZERO problems doing it. Grow a heart and you’d understand. — Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) May 8, 2020

I’m starting to think this is all an act. That no one could possibly be this ignorant and self-centered. 🤷‍♂️🤣 — Where’s the Sports, Jimmy? 😕 (@smoothjimyapolo) May 9, 2020

Yet another example of conservatives thinking everyone is as selfish as them — Douglas Laman (@DouglasLaman) May 8, 2020

Google is free. It only takes a few seconds. pic.twitter.com/zeHWPL64gI — Julian Huguet (@HuggetOut) May 8, 2020

Weren’t most if not all pride parades already canceled 5 days ago when she made this take? Also, she thinks all non-skeptics are gay? Who made this woman? — Kevin M Quigley (@quigLeagueChew) May 13, 2020

Are you that out of touch? I know the answer, but… The Pride Parade in New York City, the biggest in the nation, was cancelled long ago…or, more accurately, turned into a virtual event. We’d rather be safe, thanks. And I say this though marching is a highlight of every year pic.twitter.com/tAQWomcXCz — Kristen Browde (@ChrissieSeeB) May 9, 2020

And UNLIKE YOU PEOPLE, there haven’t been protests and the like. Why? Because WE DO NOT WANT TO OPEN UP TO CROWDS AND SPREAD A DISEASE THAT COULD KILL HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OR MILLIONS OF PEOPLE. — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) May 8, 2020

It’s not big news that Pride Parades have already been cancelled because we’re not throwing tantrums about it and storming capitals with guns and “I need a haircut” signs. We already know what it’s like when the government ignores a pandemic so we’re maturely, patiently waiting. — David Clarke (@davidclarke76) May 9, 2020