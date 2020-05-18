You’re working from home now. You qualify for a home-office tax deduction, right? Not so fast
Millions of Americans are working at home during the coronavirus pandemic. You’ve created a nice backdrop of books, awards and knickknacks to impress your colleagues during Zoom conferences. You’re also paying for the utilities and internet service you need to do your job for your employer.A lot of readers have asked: We must qualify for a home office tax deduction, right?Don’t get your hopes up about that tax break, said Arthur Zatz, a tax attorney in Isdaner and Co., a Bala Cynwyd accounting firm.Self-employed people can write off some home office expenses — many freelancers were already tak…
‘Everything we did was to predict the next outbreak.’ Yet scientists weren’t prepared for COVID-19. Why?
CHICAGO — More than a decade ago, a center was founded at Northwestern University as a rapid-response operation against infectious disease.But its work was sporadic — a boom when epidemics like MERS hit, a bust when they were under control. Some promising drugs never made it out of the laboratory as funding waned.Now, researchers with the Center for Structural Genomics of Infectious Diseases are rushing to find an effective treatment for COVID-19, making up for lost time against a disease that has already killed more than 315,000 people around the world, including about 90,000 in the United St... (more…)
Is the COVID-19 pandemic good news or bad news for renewable energy?
SAN DIEGO — The unprecedented scope of the coronavirus outbreak has led to an equal measure of uncertainty in the renewable energy sector.Will the depth of the pandemic slow down investment in solar, wind and other cleaner energy projects? Or will the economic tumult that the virus has wrought on the oil and gas segments provide an opening for renewables to fill?The answer appears as murky as so many other predictions about the virus have proven to be.“This is unprecedented, so we simply don’t have good models that tell us what happens,” said David Victor, professor of international relations ... (more…)
Young indigenous woman says she was punched in the face by racist white man after she sneezed
A young indigenous woman in Vancouver, Canada, says that she was brutally assaulted by a man while she was walking in a park and happened to sneeze, CTV News reports.
According to Dakota Holmes, the man, who she says was a white man in his 30s, hit her multiple times in the face and caused her to fall to the ground. The man also made racist comments about how she should go back to Asia and accused her of bringing coronavirus to Canada.