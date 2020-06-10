Quantcast
Connect with us

A Trump speech on race will try to get black people to stop making demands and absolve white people of guilt: op-ed

Published

3 hours ago

on

Recently it was reported that Stephen Miller would be writing an upcoming speech for President Trump on race relations. While it’s not known if the speech will actually happen, the Washington Post’s Paul Waldman speculated about how such a speech might play out.

“What exactly would Trump have to say on the subject of race at this moment in our history? The president is often called upon to help the country make sense of crises. But could he do anything other than make things worse?” Waldman asks.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Waldman, Trump sees himself as a “generous ruler bestowing his largesse upon supplicant blacks,” mostly because of the low unemployment rate he inherited from former President Barack Obama — giving Trump an excuse to say that he “has done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln.”

Ultimately, Waldman writes, a major theme of a Trump speech on race would be self-praise.

“Trump might discuss America’s history, but in doing so he’d tell a very particular story, one favored by conservatives,” Waldman writes. “In that story, racism is largely a thing of the past — a problem that has been solved save for the lingering ill will of a few reprobates.”

“What Trump certainly would not do is ask Americans to think less about individuals and more about structures — about the fact that racism resides within systems of discrimination and oppression, systems that white people continually benefit from and that don’t depend on any particular person with power having a Klan hood hidden away in their closet,” he continues.

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘There’s no sign yet of a mass exodus from the runaway Trump train’ for the GOP: report

Published

29 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump stepped in it again Wednesday when he defended monuments to former leaders in the failed Confederacy. Yet, fellow Republicans aren't lining up to denounce it, or in Sen. Susan Collins' (R-ME) case, furrow her brow at it. Instead, they're ignoring the questions and the press and pretending they didn't hear the question.

Writing for the Washington Post, reporter Bob Costa and Phil Rucker explained that these controversial positions have left Trump "politically isolated and profoundly weakened" with just five months left before the November election.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump slammed for refusal to take Confederate names off military bases: ‘His instincts all run toward division’

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, White House correspondent John Harwood laid into President Donald Trump's refusal to consider removing the names of Confederate officers from U.S. military bases.

"Donald Trump sees every moment as a culture war," said Harwood. "This was precisely the complaint that General Mattis leveled against him last week, that his instincts all run toward division rather than unity to an extreme extent that Jim Mattis said it was un-American."

"We know that throughout his life in particular, racial division has been a consistent theme of his life — sued by the Justice Department for racial discrimination, Central Park Five, the Birther racist conspiracy theory about President Obama," said Harwood. "And it's been shot through his entire campaign, what he's had to say about immigrants. The very theme, "Make America Great Again," is a backward-looking theme that views social change through the prism of political correctness and wants to go back to the way things were."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

NASCAR fans explode with anger over Confederate flag ban: ‘Good luck on filling those stands’

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

On Wednesday, NASCAR announced the Confederate battle banner would be prohibited at all of its events and properties.

But this decision did not go over well with fans, 80 percent of whom are white and 37 percent of whom are Southerners. In no time, NASCAR's Facebook page was flooded with enraged reactions to the ban.

nascar facebook poppin off pic.twitter.com/53hmnAS7Ex

Continue Reading
 
 