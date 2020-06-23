GOP donors may have second thoughts after viewing the wreckage of Trump’s campaign strategy: conservative columnist

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, columnist Jennifer Rubin says that after the “debacle” of President Trump’s Tulsa rally, campaign chair Brad Parscale and Jared Kushner may be on shaky ground. That and other recent developments signify “what a losing campaign sounds like,” according to Rubin.

“Trump will go to the mat for some Americans — the Confederacy First!” she writes. “Some Republicans are queasy about holding fast to symbolism of a traitorous white-supremacy movement. Others declare this is their ‘heritage.’ To each his own more than 150 years after the Civil War.”

Rubin contends that GOP donors might have second thoughts after viewing the “mess” Trump’s campaign has become. “Maybe some will even cover their bets with a donation to former vice president Joe Biden (who beat out Trump in fundraising in May).”

After looking at the wreckage of Trump’s campaign strategy, Rubin says that one would have to be deluding themselves to think it’s the Democrats who are in disarray.

“Don’t get me wrong. The race will tighten at the end; it usually does. But for now, it’s internecine warfare on the GOP side,” she writes.

