GOP donors may have second thoughts after viewing the wreckage of Trump’s campaign strategy: conservative columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, columnist Jennifer Rubin says that after the “debacle” of President Trump’s Tulsa rally, campaign chair Brad Parscale and Jared Kushner may be on shaky ground. That and other recent developments signify “what a losing campaign sounds like,” according to Rubin.

“Trump will go to the mat for some Americans — the Confederacy First!” she writes. “Some Republicans are queasy about holding fast to symbolism of a traitorous white-supremacy movement. Others declare this is their ‘heritage.’ To each his own more than 150 years after the Civil War.”

Rubin contends that GOP donors might have second thoughts after viewing the “mess” Trump’s campaign has become. “Maybe some will even cover their bets with a donation to former vice president Joe Biden (who beat out Trump in fundraising in May).”

After looking at the wreckage of Trump’s campaign strategy, Rubin says that one would have to be deluding themselves to think it’s the Democrats who are in disarray.

“Don’t get me wrong. The race will tighten at the end; it usually does. But for now, it’s internecine warfare on the GOP side,” she writes.

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Women call BS after LAPD cop claims someone put a tampon in his Starbucks’ Frappuccino

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department cop stopped by Starbucks at a Target to grab a Frappuccino and found something inside he claimed was a used tampon.

Reporter Bill Melugin from FOX LA, said in a Twitter thread that he and the LAPD are investigating the situation and getting video of the incident.

“This disgusting assault on a police officer was carried out by someone with hatred in their heart and who lacks human decency," said the Los Angeles Police Protective League in a statement. "We hope they are publicly exposed, fired, arrested, and prosecuted for their cowardly and repugnant actions.”

Missouri GOP candidate claims George Floyd died in 2016 — and video showing him choked was a ‘deep fake’

Published

12 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

Winnie Heartstrong, a Republican candidate for Congress in Missouri's First Congressional District, is claiming that George Floyd was not actually killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, but instead died four years ago.

"George Floyd is dead! He died in 2016," Heartstrong wrote on Twitter earlier this month. "The images of George Floyd that we saw on camera on May 25, 2020 were created using deepfake technology -- digital composites of two or more real persons."

Heartstrong then links to a website called "Investigate Deep Fake Floyd" that claims to offer definitive "proof" that Floyd wasn't really killed by police, despite the fact that multiple witnesses, including the Minneapolis Police, said Floyd died on May 25th this year after Chauvin knelt on top of his neck for nearly nine minutes.

2020 Election

Paul Krugman: Trump has unleashed a ‘plague of ignorance’ that is killing Americans

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 23, 2020

By

In his column for the New York Times, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman stated that Donald Trump's pretense that the coronavirus pandemic is going away -- along with his refusal to wear a mask and encourage other to do so -- is the reason why the U.S. is looking at catastrophic infection and death numbers.

Coupling the president's anti-science rhetoric with the surge in COVID-19 infections, the columnist said it is no surprise the country is seeing an explosion of cases since the president seems to have moved on to exclusively pushing for things to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

