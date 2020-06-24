Congressional Black Caucus slams GOP’s police reform bill as ‘completely watered-down fake reform’

Congress remains at a standoff over police reform, as Senate Democrats gear up to block a Republican proposal Wednesday as being not adequate.

The GOP’s bill, authored by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the only black Republican in the Senate, came under harsh attack by the Congressional Black Caucus, who issued a statement attacking Scott’s bill as “a completely watered-down fake reform bill,” urging lawmakers to vote “no” on the legislation.

“We have reached a critical juncture in our history where the steps we take can change a generation,” the statement read. “The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act championed by the Congressional Black Caucus is the first ever comprehensive legislation to reform law enforcement but also empower communities to reimagine what just and equitable policing must look like.”

“This bill is a direct response to the moral moment as Americans from coast to coast are demanding for real change that includes prevention, training, a registry of misconduct to eliminate repeat offenders, use of force standards, ending qualified immunity and making it easier for the Department of Justice to prosecute civil rights violations,” the statement continued. “Anything short of this has failed and that is why the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act has received broad support among Members of Congress, major civil rights organizations, celebrities, and the private sector.”