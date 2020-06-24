Quantcast
Congressional Black Caucus slams GOP’s police reform bill as ‘completely watered-down fake reform’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Congress remains at a standoff over police reform, as Senate Democrats gear up to block a Republican proposal Wednesday as being not adequate.

The GOP’s bill, authored by Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the only black Republican in the Senate, came under harsh attack by the Congressional Black Caucus, who issued a statement attacking Scott’s bill as “a completely watered-down fake reform bill,” urging lawmakers to vote “no” on the legislation.

“We have reached a critical juncture in our history where the steps we take can change a generation,” the statement read. “The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act championed by the Congressional Black Caucus is the first ever comprehensive legislation to reform law enforcement but also empower communities to reimagine what just and equitable policing must look like.”

“This bill is a direct response to the moral moment as Americans from coast to coast are demanding for real change that includes prevention, training, a registry of misconduct to eliminate repeat offenders, use of force standards, ending qualified immunity and making it easier for the Department of Justice to prosecute civil rights violations,” the statement continued. “Anything short of this has failed and that is why the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act has received broad support among Members of Congress, major civil rights organizations, celebrities, and the private sector.”


WATCH: Fight breaks out after restaurant manager calls woman the N-word to her face

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

This Monday, Twitter and Reddit users shared a video showing a violent, racist incident outside a sushi restaurant in Seattle.

In the video, a person later identified as a general manager at Momiji calls a black woman the N-word, then gets into a physical fight with her and group of people before bystanders intervene. According to Eater Seattle, the incident took place in the area now known at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), "a community that formed during Seattle’s protests against police brutality and racial injustices."

2020 Election

Denying reality is no longer working: New COVID-19 spike could be Trump’s Waterloo as Republican women flee the GOP

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

President Trump had his spirits lifted a little bit on Tuesday when he visited his beloved unfinished border wall and held an event in a megachurch filled with 3,000 cheering fans demonstrating their devotion in Phoenix, one of the most intense COVID-19 hotspots in the country. Virtually none of the crowd wore masks and they sat together, shoulder to shoulder, for hours, screaming and laughing, sharing their aerosols with abandon.

Trump was no doubt reassured by the spectacle. They love him so much they are ready to die for him.

Oklahoma cops face chokehold investigation after claiming it was used to ‘assist’ suspect

Published

53 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

A police officer in Sallisaw, Oklahoma is on vacation and administrative leave while being investigated for using an unauthorized chokehold.

In an incident which occurred on June 7, officers responded to reports of a man with a gun. When they arrived on the scene, no gun was found. But body camera footage reportedly shows Lt. Billy Oliver asking another man, "Do you want to go?"

"Get out of my face, Billy," the man replies.

In the video, Oliver appears to put the man in a chokehold, forcing him to the ground. The man was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was later released on a cash bond of $497.

