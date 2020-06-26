American Airlines ditches social distancing guidelines as coronavirus spikes to record levels in US: report

In a statement released by American Airlines Group Inc., flights will be booked to capacity going forward, abandoning previous social distancing guidelines for operation, according to a report from Bloomberg.

“Customers will still be notified when they’re booked on crowded flights and can move their reservations at no cost, the airline said in a statement Friday,” Bloomberg reports. “As of June 30, American also will ask customers to certify that they have been free of Covid-19 symptoms for the previous 14 days.”

The move comes as cases of coronavirus spike to record levels all across the country. The spikes are taking place in states where American Airlines has major operations, such as Texas, Arizona and North Carolina.

Read the full report over at Bloomberg.