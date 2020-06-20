20 sumo wrestlers rescue drowning woman in Tokyo: reports
Twenty sumo wrestlers flexed their muscles outside the ring to rescue a woman from drowning in a Tokyo river on Thursday, according to local news reports.
A man rushed to the riverside in eastern Tokyo when he saw the woman in her 30s flailing in the water and screaming for help, saying: “I can’t die,” local media reported.
While the man was struggling to pull her back onto a river wall, the stablemaster from a nearby sumo stable heard the commotion and dispatched 20 of his wrestlers to the scene, according to the Mainichi Shimbun daily.
The wrestlers from the Sakaigawa stable, quickly hauled her out of the river and helped carry her on a stretcher to an ambulance, the newspaper said on its website.
She was sent to hospital and later confirmed unhurt, the daily added.
Police reportedly plan to send a letter of gratitude to the wrestlers for their life-saving feat.
Immediate confirmation of the news reports was not available.
© 2020 AFP
20 sumo wrestlers rescue drowning woman in Tokyo: reports
Twenty sumo wrestlers flexed their muscles outside the ring to rescue a woman from drowning in a Tokyo river on Thursday, according to local news reports.
A man rushed to the riverside in eastern Tokyo when he saw the woman in her 30s flailing in the water and screaming for help, saying: "I can't die," local media reported.
While the man was struggling to pull her back onto a river wall, the stablemaster from a nearby sumo stable heard the commotion and dispatched 20 of his wrestlers to the scene, according to the Mainichi Shimbun daily.
The wrestlers from the Sakaigawa stable, quickly hauled her out of the river and helped carry her on a stretcher to an ambulance, the newspaper said on its website.
Breaking Banner
MSNBC’s Morning Joe hammers ‘Chokehold Mitch’ McConnell for risking seat to protect brutal cops
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blamed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for holding back any efforts to enact police reform as nationwide protests inspire calls to end brutal and racist tactics.
The "Morning Joe" host said Senate Republicans fighting for their political lives must call on McConnell to schedule a vote on banning chokeholds, at the very least, or they would lose their GOP majority.
"Let's be clear about this," he said. "It will be Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump who will be the lone protectors of the chokehold. It will be Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump who will be the lone protectors of continuing to give bad cops immunity from their crimes. This is just B.S. that Republicans say, 'We may not have the votes.' Again, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, pick one or two more that could vote against chokeholds, that could vote against immunity for bad cops, killer cops -- a very small percentage but a real percentage on the police officer."
COVID-19
Ex-Trump official warns of new COVID-19 surge: ‘Not a second wave — they never got rid of the first wave’
Former Trump FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Thursday warned that the novel coronavirus is still plowing its way through the United States with few signs of relief in sight.
While appearing on CNBC, Gottlieb pointed to areas in the southwestern United States that were experiencing surges in new COVID-19 cases as reasons that "we should be concerned."