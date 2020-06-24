2020 New York marathon canceled over pandemic: organizer
New York’s famed marathon, planned for November 1, 2020, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Wednesday.
Calling the cancellation “incredibly disappointing,” Michael Capiraso, head of the New York Road Runners organization, said “it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective.”
The world’s largest marathon — 53,640 runners finished in 2019 — New York’s race was set to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020
“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement.
“We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021.”
Those registered for the 2020 edition will have refund options or they can defer entry to races in the next three years.
The decision comes weeks after Boston canceled its marathon for the first time in the event’s 124-year history.
The Berlin Marathon, another major race, was also canceled in a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19.
The London Marathon has been postponed until October 4, while the Tokyo Marathon was held with a reduced field of elite runners.
The Chicago Marathon is still scheduled for October 11.
‘IRS is just making this up’: Legal experts slam Trump admin for demanding inmates return COVID-19 relief
After hundreds of thousands of dollars of coronavirus relief payments were sent to people in prisons across the U.S., the IRS is trying to get the money back, according to a report from KTLA5.
The IRS claims the money was sent mistakenly, even though legislation authorizing the payments doesn't specifically exclude prisoners. The IRS also hasn't detailed what legal authority gives it the right to reclaim the money. On the IRS website, it mentions the Social Security Act, which bars prisoners from receiving some types of old-age and survivor insurance benefit payments.
Brazil starts testing Oxford coronavirus vaccine
Researchers in Brazil began administering an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University to volunteers, the Federal University of Sao Paulo said Wednesday.
The vaccine, developed together with pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca, is one of the most promising of the dozens that researchers worldwide are racing to test and bring to market.
Known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, it is already being tested in volunteers in Britain, and is due to start being administered this week in South Africa, as well.
The Federal University of Sao Paulo (UNIFESP), which is coordinating the study in Brazil, said in a statement its researchers had begun issuing the first doses Tuesday to health workers with a high likelihood of coming into contact with the new coronavirus, including doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers.
