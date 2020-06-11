75 year old man smeared by Trump after being shoved to the ground by Buffalo cops has suffered ‘brain injury’
The nation collectively winced in horror as it watched video of a tall, white-haired 75-year old man being shoved to the ground by Buffalo, New York police officers, then gasped as the sound of his head hit the concrete. Those officers walked away, not even calling 911 to help him. Bystanders had to pull out their cell phones to get the older man, Martin Gugino, desperately needed medical help as blood poured out his left ear.
Days later, the President of the United States, without reason, attacked Martin Gugino on social media, smearing him with an insane and totally meritless conspiracy theory. When asked about it, the White House press secretary defending Trump, insisting questions had to be asked and saying the president had every right to do so.
Gugino, contrary to Trump’s suggestion, is not Antifa. He is not a radical or an anarchist. He is a well-known local peace and civil rights activist.
And now he has been diagnosed with a brain injury.
Gugino “suffered a brain injury as a result of the incident, his lawyer revealed Thursday,” NBC 4 New York reports.
“As heartbreaking as it is, his brain is injured and he is well aware of that now. Because of this, he told me that he is not interested in media interviews right now,” Kelly Zarcone said about her client in a statement, as CNN reports. “He feels encouraged and uplifted by the outpouring of support which he has received from so many people all over the globe. It helps.”
“He is looking forward to healing and determining what his ‘new normal’ might look like,” she concluded, suggesting, unsurprisingly, the injury may permanently affect him.
Republicans accidentally condemn ‘current president’ in GOP platform — because they haven’t updated anything from 2016: report
As part of the drawdown of convention activities announced since the dispute between President Donald Trump and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper about how large the gathering can be in Charlotte, the officials have decided to simply forego the platform writing process altogether and simply re-pass the 2016 platform.
And that could be a big problem, because some parts of the 2016 platform are not compatible with the Republican Party of 2020. One of the biggest examples, according to The New York Times on Thursday, is that the platform contains several condemnations of the "current" president — who in 2016 was Barack Obama, but is now Trump.
Spike Lee tackles racism from Vietnam to present-day in ‘Da 5 Bloods’
With protests against racism sweeping the United States, two new films from Spike Lee place contemporary violence against African-Americans in its modern historical context, going as far back as the Vietnam War.
"Da 5 Bloods," out Friday on Netflix, follows a fictional group of black soldiers who risked their lives in Vietnam even as civil rights protests and race riots broke out in their home cities during the late 1960s.
The movie blends their story with archive footage of anti-war protesters being shot by the National Guard, deadly urban riots and speeches from iconic Black Power leaders such as Malcolm X and Angela Davis.
WATCH: 13 cops napped and made popcorn in Chicago congressman’s office as South Side businesses were looted
Police were caught on video taking some time off during the looting in the early days of the Chicago protests.
According to Block Club Chicago, Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush's Englewood office was closed, but that didn't stop police from using it as a place to relax.
"Rush, whose office is at 55th Street and South Wentworth Avenue, said he got a call that his office had been burglarized during the widespread looting and vandalism that took place throughout the city early June 1," said the report. "After viewing security footage, Rush’s staff saw a group of about eight uniformed police officers enter the office while looting took place nearby."