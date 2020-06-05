Quantcast
A black PBS journalist just burst Trump’s bubble after he boasted of racial progress — and he rudely dismissed her

1 min ago

At a press statement on Friday, President Donald Trump bragged that the United States would soon have “the strongest economy in the world” — only to be challenged by PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor when the journalist cited actual economic figures.

The press conference came at a time when the U.S. is being rocked by the coronavirus pandemic and high unemployment as well as large protests in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Despite all that, Trump’s tone was strident rather than empathetic as he bragged, “What’s happened to our country, and what you now see…. is the greatest thing that can happen for race relations, for the African-American community, for the Asian-American, for the Hispanic-American community, for women, for everything. Because our economy is so strong…. We’re going to have the strongest economy in the world. We’re almost there now.”

Then came some fact-checking. PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor asserted asked: “How would a better economy have protected George Floyd?” Then she added: “Black unemployment went up by 0.1%, Asian-American unemployment went up by 0.5%. How is that a victory?”

Instead of answering Alcindor’s question, Trump indignantly responded, “You are something” before walking away.

 


Black man finds racist graffiti on his garage after emerging from house for the first after recovering from coronavirus

12 mins ago

June 5, 2020

After leaving his house for the first time in three months after recovering from a bout with coronavirus, a 74-year-old Washington man became the victim of a hate crime, Q13 Fox reports.

Walking out of his house for the first time on Tuesday morning, Robert Batie found his house vandalized by racist slurs.

“I’m 74 years old, I shouldn’t have to deal with this, so how do you describe how you feel when you come out of the bedroom and you’ve kicked the virus and you’re thankful that way, and you’re trying to mow the lawn and you see this?” he said.

#BabyGate trends as Trump’s White House border fence gets a hilarious new nickname

33 mins ago

June 5, 2020

President Donald Trump has now overseen the construction of a perimeter fence around the White House that is nearly two miles in length -- and it's already getting mocked relentlessly on social media.

As construction of the perimeter fence continued on Friday, many Twitter users said it reminded them of a baby gate that new parents use to keep their infants from crawling into potentially dangerous areas.

"Aww isn’t this cute!" Twitter user @H0telr0meo wrote in one widely shared tweet. "Little #BunkerBoy now has his own #BabyGate."

‘Hit her! Hit her!’ Indianapolis cops batter black protester with batons and pepper bullets

53 mins ago

June 5, 2020

Indianapolis police officers are under investigation for beating a black woman with batons and shooting her at close range with pepper balls during protests against police brutality.

In a widely circulated video clip, officers can be seen repeatedly battering the woman with batons and firing less-lethal weapons as she stands still Sunday afternoon at the corner of North Pennsylvania and East Washington streets, reported the Indianapolis Star.

