A Kentucky pastor said he’d sue Gov. Beshear to lift coronavirus restrictions — 17 members of his congregation now have COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

In response to the coronavirus crisis, many churches in the United States have promoted social distancing by temporarily replacing in-person services with online services. But an abundance of far-right white evangelicals have downplayed the dangers of coronavirus and continued to hold crowded in-person services. In Kentucky, according to the K105 website, a church that threatened to sue Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear over social distancing measures now has 17 members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In April, Clays Mills Baptist Church joined Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in demanding that Beshear  lift an executive order that forbade churches from having in-person services — which Clay Mills saw as an attack on religious freedom. The church resumed in-person services on May 10, and on June 5, Pastor Jeff Fugate told the Harold-Leader that he feels “terrible” about all the coronavirus infections among Clay Mills worshippers — two of who are members of his family.

“I care more about the health of my people than anyone,” K105 quotes Fugate as saying.

K105 notes, “Unlike Clays Mill Baptist, many churches in Central Kentucky have decided to forgo gathering in-person and continue with online-only services.”

Dr. Steven Stack, Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, has warned churches how dangerous it is to keep holding in-person gatherings.

“This is a serious disease,” Stack warned, “and it spreads very easily.”

It’s official — data shows the US entered a recession in February while Trump pretended all was well

Published

1 min ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

After months of watching the economic situation in the United States amid the coronavirus crisis, it has become clear that the United States entered a recession in February.

The New York Times reported Monday that the National Bureau of Economic Research that identifies downturns announced that February is when the moment began. It has been a key month in the coronavirus crisis that Democrats criticize President Donald Trump for not acting after it became clear that the pandemic was quickly spreading across the world.

Virginia man who plowed his truck into Black Lives Matter crowd is the head of the state’s Ku Klux Klan

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

Over the weekend, a Virginia man was arrested for driving his truck into a crowd of protesters. It has now been revealed that the accused, Harry H. Rogers, is also the head of the Virginia chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.

WTVR News reported Monday that Rogers was charged by police with attempted malicious wounding (a felony), destruction of property (also a felony), and assault and battery (a misdemeanor) after the incident. When he was arrested, Rogers confessed to officers he is the president of the Ku Klux Klan in the state and claimed to be the highest-ranking member of the Klan that is not in prison.

Kamala Harris clashes with The View’s Meghan McCain over ‘defunding the police’ — and explains what the slogan really means

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) clashed with Meghan McCain on "The View" Monday about the movement by protesters to "defund" police departments. McCain demanded a "yes or no" answer from Harris, but the senator said it isn't that simple.

"What do you mean by defunding?" she asked.

Harris said that her understanding of the slogan is that it isn’t about abolishing police and moving to an anarchy system; it’s about “reimagining public safety.”

"So, Meghan, I think that a big part of this conversation really is about reimagining how we do public safety in America which I support which is this: we have confused the idea that to achieve safety, you put more cops on the street instead of understanding to achieve safe and healthy communities," said Harris.

