‘A pack of animals’: White House trade adviser blames looters for destroying Trump’s economy

White House economic adviser Peter Navarro said on Sunday that looters and rioters are “bad hombres” and “a pack of animals.”
During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked Navarro about the protests surrounding the White House, which have been mostly peaceful.
“This morning, it’s a very peaceful Sunday morning,” Navarro said. “Yesterday, going to and from work, what I saw is many peaceful protesters but there were a lot of bad hombres out there as well ready to riot.”
According to Navarro, Washington, D.C. “is a burnt out shell” because Mayor Muriel Bowser has been cautious about reopening the city during a pandemic.
“It’s not open now,” he complained. “What it basically is is graffiti, it’s boarded up places.”
“Let me do a little math, a little arson and looter math,” Navarro continued. “When you have an arsonist burn down a small business, that’s a 100 jobs you’ve destroyed. Not just inside the enterprise but along the supply chain.”
He added: “When you have a pack of animals go in and loot a big store, that’s thousands of jobs. And if you add that up, Maria, over the 16 major metropolitan areas where the national guard has had to be deployed, that’s almost 2 million jobs that are being impacted.”
The protests sparked by the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day continue. This people's uprising against police brutality and social injustice have spread far beyond Minnesota Minneapolis to all 50 states and around the world.
According to the Daily Beast's Will Sommer, conservative activist Candance Owens was suspended by GoFundme after she 'raised more than $200,000 on the site for an Alabama cafe whose owner called George Floyd a 'thug.'"
Owens, who has claimed that Floyd is nor "martyr" is often at the center of controversies as she attempts to raise her profile in ways that have also caused her to be suspended by Twitter.
According to Sommer's report, "Owens has become one of the right’s most prominent critics of Floyd and the protests held after his killing, with one video she made highlighting his criminal record going viral on Facebook. Those same remarks appear to have prompted GoFundMe to ban Owens. She later repeated the same attacks on Floyd during a chat with right-wing star Glenn Beck, and that video was then boosted by President Donald Trump."
Attorney General William Barr on Sunday insisted that federal forces did not technically use "tear gas" on protesters outside the White House because pepper spray is not a "chemical irritant."
In an interview on CBS, Barr said that it was a coincidence that the area around the White House was forcefully cleared of protesters minutes before President Donald Trump walked outside the grounds for a photo op last week.
"Three of my colleagues were there," CBS host Margaret Brennan explained to Barr. "They did not see projectiles being thrown."
"I was there," Barr replied. "They were thrown. I saw them thrown."