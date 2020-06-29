‘Absurd!’ Professor based in Korea shocked that Trump has turned face masks into a culture war
An American-born professor who teaches in South Korea this week said it has been shocking to watch how his current country has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the United States under the leadership of President Donald Trump.
Robert E. Kelly, a professor of political science who teaches at the Pusan National University in South Korea, told CNN’s Bianna Golodryga on Monday that South Korea has taken COVID-19 “very seriously and led a nationwide, well mobilized effort, and the U.S. government has not.”
Kelly said while South Korea developed a test-and-trace program that helped contain the virus without significantly shutting down the economy, the United States is still having trouble getting its citizens to wear face masks.
“Everybody has broadly accepted in Korea that this is a big deal and that we should listen to the medical people telling us what to do,” Kelly explained. “They know and we don’t, we’re not epidemiologists. When they say wear masks, put on masks.”
Kelly also expressed astonishment that wearing face masks, which is one of the most basic and least burdensome ways to slow the spread of the disease, has become a cultural fault line in the U.S.
“There’s none of this thing like there is in the United States where masking has become, like, this test of masculinity,” he said. “That’s just absurd! Nobody here talks like that at all!”
Watch the video below.
.@Robert_E_Kelly on how S. Koreans view the COVID19 challenge."Everybody has broadly accepted in Korea that this is a big deal and that we should listen to the medical people telling us what to do. When they say wear masks, put on masks. Masking is not a test of masculinity." pic.twitter.com/J1KjyafnrT
— Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) June 29, 2020
CNN
Even Republicans don’t buy the idea Trump wasn’t briefed on Russian bounties: reporter
On CNN Monday, Yahoo News reporter Michael Isikoff said that even Republicans in Congress don't think the White House's explanation on the intelligence for Russian bounties against U.S. troops makes any sense.
"The White House statement does not deny that the intelligence assessment exists," said anchor Jim Sciutto. "They've just leant on the idea that the president was not briefed on that. Now why wouldn't he, if there was ... credible information that U.S. forces were responding to about a threat to U.S. servicemembers deployed abroad? Why wouldn't the commander in chief be briefed on that?"
Breaking Banner
Trump’s promotion of racists shows he’s ‘in a very dark place mentally right now’: CNN’s Harwood
CNN's John Harwood on Monday said that President Donald Trump's promotion of a video in which one of his supporters shouted "white power" showed that he had a childlike carelessness about his responsibilities as president.
"The president is like a child in the sand box who is playing with sharp sticks," Harwood said. "When I say 'sharp sticks,' I'm talking about videos that he has retweeted of white people with guns while protesters march by, white people yelling 'white power,' 'Wanted' posters for people going after statues in public parks. He seems to be in a very dark place mentally right now."
Breaking Banner
‘It is really terrifying here’: CNN goes behind the scenes at Houston hospital flooded with COVID-19 patients
CNN's Miguel Marquez on Monday delivered a sobering report from a Houston hospital that has been flooded with patients infected by the novel coronavirus.
In a dispatch from Houston's United Memorial Medical Center, Marquez talked with medical professionals who say their facility is being overwhelmed by the sheer number of people who have come down with the disease.
"The last three weeks, I have seen more admissions and sicker patients than on the previous ten weeks," explained Joseph Varon, the chief medical officer at the United Memorial Medical Center. "So it's been an exponential increase on the severity of illness and in the number of cases we admit."