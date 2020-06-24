Quantcast
Connect with us

AG Barr’s ‘personal dislike’ of marijuana inspired ‘improper’ cannabis investigations: DOJ whistleblower

Published

2 hours ago

on

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has made it abundantly clear that he opposes the legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes. And CNN reports that John Elias, a Department of Justice whistleblower, is expected to testify, on June 24, that Barr “improperly went after cannabis suppliers because of his personal feelings about the industry.”

Elias, a career DOJ employee, is — according to CNN’s Caroline Kelly— expected to discuss “Barr’s perceived motivations behind” the DOJ’s “multiple investigations into mergers in the cannabis industry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Elias has alleged, “Rejecting the analysis of career staff, Attorney General Barr ordered the (DOJ’s) antitrust division to issue second request subpoenas. The rationale for doing so centered not on an antitrust analysis, but because he did not like the nature of their underlying business.”

According to Kelly, “Elias also suggests that multiple people in the (antitrust) division were aware of Barr’s anti-cannabis inclinations — and that in many cases, the mergers were documented by department staff as appearing ‘unlikely to raise significant competitive concerns.’”

Elias has stressed, “Personal dislike of the industry is not a proper basis upon which to ground an antitrust investigation.”

Barr has made no secret of his anti-marijuana views. In April 2019, the U.S. attorney general testified before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee and asserted, “Personally, I would still favor one uniform federal rule against marijuana. But if there is not sufficient consensus to obtain that, then I think the way to go is to permit a more federal approach so states can, you know, make their own decisions within the framework of the federal law — so (that) we’re not just ignoring the enforcement of federal law.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Fight breaks out after restaurant manager calls woman the N-word to her face

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

This Monday, Twitter and Reddit users shared a video showing a violent, racist incident outside a sushi restaurant in Seattle.

In the video, a person later identified as a general manager at Momiji calls a black woman the N-word, then gets into a physical fight with her and group of people before bystanders intervene. According to Eater Seattle, the incident took place in the area now known at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP), "a community that formed during Seattle’s protests against police brutality and racial injustices."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Denying reality is no longer working: New COVID-19 spike could be Trump’s Waterloo as Republican women flee the GOP

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

President Trump had his spirits lifted a little bit on Tuesday when he visited his beloved unfinished border wall and held an event in a megachurch filled with 3,000 cheering fans demonstrating their devotion in Phoenix, one of the most intense COVID-19 hotspots in the country. Virtually none of the crowd wore masks and they sat together, shoulder to shoulder, for hours, screaming and laughing, sharing their aerosols with abandon.

Trump was no doubt reassured by the spectacle. They love him so much they are ready to die for him.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Oklahoma cops face chokehold investigation after claiming it was used to ‘assist’ suspect

Published

51 mins ago

on

June 24, 2020

By

A police officer in Sallisaw, Oklahoma is on vacation and administrative leave while being investigated for using an unauthorized chokehold.

In an incident which occurred on June 7, officers responded to reports of a man with a gun. When they arrived on the scene, no gun was found. But body camera footage reportedly shows Lt. Billy Oliver asking another man, "Do you want to go?"

"Get out of my face, Billy," the man replies.

In the video, Oliver appears to put the man in a chokehold, forcing him to the ground. The man was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was later released on a cash bond of $497.

Continue Reading
 
 