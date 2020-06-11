‘Again? Really?’ Families who’ve lost loved ones to police violence find George Floyd case painfully familiar
SEATTLE — Alexis Dunlap and her daughter had joined the throngs last weekend at Seattle’s Westlake Plaza to protest the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer. They were fleeing the choking tear gas, she said, when she looked up to see the woman next to her holding a sign bearing a picture of her son, Mi’Chance Dunlap-Gittens, a 17-year-old shot and killed by police three years ago.“I thought, ‘That’s my baby,’” she said. “I thought, ‘That’s why I’m here.’”Even before her son was killed, Dunlap had been seething at the injustice of it a…
Jefferson Davis statue torn down overnight in Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. — A statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis was torn down along Richmond, Virginia’s famed Monument Avenue on Wednesday night by protesters.The statue in the former capital of the Confederacy was toppled shortly before 11 p.m. and was on the ground in the middle of an intersection, news outlets reported.Richmond police were on the scene.About 80 miles away, protesters in Portsmouth beheaded and then pulled down four statues that were part of a Confederate monument on Wednesday, according to media outlets.Efforts to tear one of the statues down began around 8:20 p.m., but ... (more…)
Scientists grow ‘model’ human embryos from stem cells
Scientists have developed a human embryo "blueprint" using human stem cells, in a breakthrough that could provide vital insight into the early stages of infant development, new research showed Thursday.
Teams from the University of Cambridge and the Netherlands-based Hubrecht Institute said their model will allow them to observe never-before-seen processes underlying the formation of the human body.
The layout of humans -- known as the body plan -- happens through a process known as gastrulation, where three distinct layers of cells are formed in the embryo that will later give rise to the body's three main systems: nervous, musculoskeletal and digestive.
Thai elephants’ mass migration to village brings new stress
A thousand elephants threatened by starvation have journeyed through the hills of northern Thailand, making a slow migration home from tourist sites forced shut by the pandemic.
Home for some of the animals is the northern village of Huay Pakoot, where generations of ethnic Karen mahouts -- or elephant handlers -- have been rearing the giant mammals for four centuries.
But it is around tourist hub Chiang Mai, 180 kilometers (110 miles) away, that many mahouts and their elephants work, performing money-spinning tricks for foreigners in amusement parks or "sanctuaries".
Some of the controversial camps employ abusive methods to "break" and train the elephants, who earn their keep by entertaining busloads of tourists eager for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.