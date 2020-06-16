Air Force sergeant charged with fatal ‘Boogaloo’ attack on federal officer in Oakland

On Tuesday, NBC News reported that an Air Force sergeant arrested after a fatal ambush on two Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputies is now being charged with the murder of a federal security officer at the George Floyd protests in Oakland in May.

“Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo, 32, was charged with murder and attempted murder in the killing of federal officer Dave Patrick Underwood, 53,” reported Andrew Blankstein and Ben Collins. “Underwood was one of two officers who were shot May 29 while guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building. The other officer was critically wounded in the drive-by attack. Both were members of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service.”

“Authorities said Carrillo and a second man traveled to Oakland with the intent to kill police and believed the large demonstrations spurred by the death of Floyd in Minneapolis — which they were not a part of — would help them get away it,” said the report.

Carrillo was captured after allegedly throwing pipe bombs at police in Santa Cruz County. “Before he was apprehended, Carrillo scrawled the word ‘boog’ and ‘I became unreasonable’ in blood on the hood of a car,” reported NBC. “‘Boog’ is short for boogaloo, a far-right anti-government movement that began on the extremist site 4chan and aims to start a second American civil war.”

Ever since the protests began, boogaloo extremists have reportedly sought to embed themselves into the peaceful demonstrators, using the confusion to plan violent attacks.

“Go to the riots and support our own cause,” Carrillo allegedly posted in a Facebook group. “Show them the real targets. Use their anger to fuel our fire. Think outside the box. We have mobs of angry people to use to our advantage.”