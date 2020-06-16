Quantcast
Connect with us

Air Force sergeant charged with fatal ‘Boogaloo’ attack on federal officer in Oakland

Published

59 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, NBC News reported that an Air Force sergeant arrested after a fatal ambush on two Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputies is now being charged with the murder of a federal security officer at the George Floyd protests in Oakland in May.

“Staff Sgt. Steven Carrillo, 32, was charged with murder and attempted murder in the killing of federal officer Dave Patrick Underwood, 53,” reported Andrew Blankstein and Ben Collins. “Underwood was one of two officers who were shot May 29 while guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building. The other officer was critically wounded in the drive-by attack. Both were members of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Authorities said Carrillo and a second man traveled to Oakland with the intent to kill police and believed the large demonstrations spurred by the death of Floyd in Minneapolis — which they were not a part of — would help them get away it,” said the report.

Carrillo was captured after allegedly throwing pipe bombs at police in Santa Cruz County. “Before he was apprehended, Carrillo scrawled the word ‘boog’ and ‘I became unreasonable’ in blood on the hood of a car,” reported NBC. “‘Boog’ is short for boogaloo, a far-right anti-government movement that began on the extremist site 4chan and aims to start a second American civil war.”

Ever since the protests began, boogaloo extremists have reportedly sought to embed themselves into the peaceful demonstrators, using the confusion to plan violent attacks.

“Go to the riots and support our own cause,” Carrillo allegedly posted in a Facebook group. “Show them the real targets. Use their anger to fuel our fire. Think outside the box. We have mobs of angry people to use to our advantage.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here is why Bill Barr’s lawsuit against John Bolton may only have an ‘audience of one’: Law professor

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice filed a civil suit against President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser John Bolton over the publication of his tell-all book alleging misconduct in the administration.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, law professor Rick Hasen explained why the lawsuit is likely just for show, to put Trump's mind at ease, rather than to actually block the book or win any sort of legal relief.

I've looked at the Bolton complaint, and a bit about the remedies portion t (https://t.co/OS4CI541Dx).The suit seeks declaratory relief (saying Bolton breached agreements), a constructive trust (disgorging any profits), and what looks like an injunction /1

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Snowflake’ Donald Trump mocked for being so scared of John Bolton’s book he made the DOJ sue

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may be headed for another foolish lawsuit that embarrasses him. According to the Justice Department, John Bolton is being sued for moving forward with his book when the administration says it hasn't been cleared by the classification review staff.

According to the lawsuit, however, it says “on or around April 27,” Ellen Knight, the official tasked with reviewing Bolton’s book, finished her review process. According to her, the book draft "did not contain classified information."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Don’t make the mistake of counting Trump out — yet

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

Five years ago, on June 16, 2015, I watched in mounting panic as Donald Trump and Melania rode down the escalator at Trump Tower to announce his run for the White House. I immediately dropped everything I was working on because, knowing Trump well, I feared what was about to unfold and it would not be good.

This was far from the first time Trump had crowed about why he should be president. He had been saying this since at least 1987. It was part of his delusional belief that he is smarter than everyone else.

But this time was different. And I realized instantly what made it different could propel him to the Republican nomination.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image