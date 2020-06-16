Albuquerque shooter Steven Baca attended Trump rally wearing red #MAGA hat: reporter

The man who shot an anti-racism protester in Alburquerque has been identified as a supporter of President Donald Trump.

“A former city council candidate has been arrested and charged after police say he shot and critically injured a protester during a demonstration calling for the removal of the “La Jornada” sculpture in front of the Albuquerque Museum Monday night,” the Albuquerque Journal reports. “Steven Ray Baca, 31, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center early Tuesday morning. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon with a firearm enhancement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Police say 39-year-old Scott Williams was shot several times in the torso and is in critical but stable condition at University of New Mexico Hospital,” the newspaper reported. “In 2019, Baca, the son of a former Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy, ran on a platform that was critical of the current city leadership and existing federal settlement agreements that impose restrictions on law enforcement. He called local officials ‘complete wimps when it comes to fighting crime.’ He lost in the six-way race to represent Downtown.”

In 2019, before he was defeated in the November election, Baca thanked Trump and posted on Twitter that he hoped to meet the president during a visit to Alburquerque for a campaign rallly.

Welcome to my District @realDonaldTrump I am a City Council Candidate here in Albuquerque Albuquerque Dist. 2 welcomes you and I hope you have a wonderful stay. Would love to meet, thanks for all you do. — Steven Baca (@S_BacaABQ) September 17, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Video from the scene shows the militia group New Mexico Civil Guard protecting Baca after he shot into the crowd.

Seconds after this guy shot into the crowd hitting one person (who is in bad condition), his fashy NMCG buddies surrounded him to protect him from the people. These guys were working with the cops weeks earlier. pic.twitter.com/6TFyDIQc99 — Nick Estes (@nick_w_estes) June 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

There were also reports of Baca shoving women before the shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clearest video yet of the shooter (blue shirt) violently throwing a young woman to the ground prior to the shooting. This is Simple Battery *at least*. Witnesses were within their rights to detain him. pic.twitter.com/WPtn6qxrly — Chad Loder (@chadloder) June 16, 2020

NEW: A video of the shooter (blue shirt) Steven Baca assaulting another woman from behind, throwing her off the statue. pic.twitter.com/17Ah1AzHoL — Chad Loder (@chadloder) June 16, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT