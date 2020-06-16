Quantcast
Connect with us

Albuquerque shooter Steven Baca attended Trump rally wearing red #MAGA hat: reporter

Published

1 min ago

on

The man who shot an anti-racism protester in Alburquerque has been identified as a supporter of President Donald Trump.

“A former city council candidate has been arrested and charged after police say he shot and critically injured a protester during a demonstration calling for the removal of the “La Jornada” sculpture in front of the Albuquerque Museum Monday night,” the Albuquerque Journal reports. “Steven Ray Baca, 31, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center early Tuesday morning. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon with a firearm enhancement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Police say 39-year-old Scott Williams was shot several times in the torso and is in critical but stable condition at University of New Mexico Hospital,” the newspaper reported. “In 2019, Baca, the son of a former Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy, ran on a platform that was critical of the current city leadership and existing federal settlement agreements that impose restrictions on law enforcement. He called local officials ‘complete wimps when it comes to fighting crime.’ He lost in the six-way race to represent Downtown.”

In 2019, before he was defeated in the November election, Baca thanked Trump and posted on Twitter that he hoped to meet the president during a visit to Alburquerque for a campaign rallly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Video from the scene shows the militia group New Mexico Civil Guard protecting Baca after he shot into the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were also reports of Baca shoving women before the shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

North Carolina Republican calls Black Lives Matter protesters ‘ignorant thugs’ and ‘vermin’ — and says cops should ‘shoot them’

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

According to The Charlotte Observer, North Carolina state Rep. Larry Pittman posted an inflammatory rant against Black Lives Matter protesters on Facebook — and encouraged police officers to shoot any who resist arrest.

In the post, Pittman referred to the protesters as “ignorant thugs,” “criminals,” “domestic terrorists,” and “vermin,” who are "sponsor[ed]" by billionaire philanthropist George Soros and "bent on destroying our way of life," and that the police should "shoot them" if they resist or attack officers.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican caught on hot mic complaining about Dem saying corporations get bailouts when people don’t

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey was caught on a hot microphone during a social-distancing Senate meeting attacking Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

"Let's be clear: governments always intervene in the economy. It's only been a question of who it's intervening on behalf of? Corporations, the wealthy, the privileged, or the people who make this country work? That contrast has never been clearer," said Brown. "Whenever we try to fix it, … people who have no problem intervening in the market to save corporations and the white men who run them – say, 'Oh no! We can’t have govt meddling in the economy.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Tulsa lawsuit asks court to require ‘mandatory’ face masks at potentially ‘deadly’ Trump rally

Published

36 mins ago

on

June 16, 2020

By

A lawsuit filed by attorneys in Oklahoma seeks to prevent President Donald Trump's campaign from causing a "super spreader" event by holding a rally in Tulsa later this month without proper safety precautions.

Venue management company ASM Global is named as a defendant in the lawsuit. The filing asks the court to require health measures like facial masks if the event goes forward.

"Plaintiffs seek limited relief based on Oklahoma's public nuisance laws," the complaint states. "Plaintiffs merely seek a court order requiring ASM Global to institute appropriate social distancing protocols for the June 20 event, including the mandatory use of face masks and social distancing rules for all guests and employees, as recommended by state, local, and federal authorities, and by every credible and qualified medical expert who has studied this issue. Simply put, this Court should order ASM Global to follow the same rules that any other individual or business desiring to host a mass-gathering indoor event in Tulsa County would be required to follow."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image