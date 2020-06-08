Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez swats down Kayleigh McEnany with a single tweet after being derided as a ‘Biden advisor’
Republicans are keen to tie Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to former Vice President Joe Biden, believing that her Democratic Socialist platform will be a liability for the Democratic Party with moderate voters in November.
On Monday, during a White House briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany attempted this in an unsubtle manner:
>@PressSec from the podium: “Biden adviser Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.” cc @AOC
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 8, 2020
McEnany is referring to the fact that Ocasio-Cortez is one of a number of people who sits on a panel advising the Biden campaign on climate change policy. Biden hasn’t endorsed Ocasio-Cortez’s entire Green New Deal proposal, but has hailed it as a positive step and adopted some elements from it.
Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t impressed with McEnany’s attempt to use her name for political points — and weighed in on the title she gave her.
.@PressSec wouldn’t be the first person to mistake a women of color for having a lower position or title than she does, but Kayleigh – in case you haven’t picked up a newspaper in two years, I’m a Congresswoman. https://t.co/3FRHo7dpTL
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 8, 2020
Convention Coverage
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez swats down Kayleigh McEnany with a single tweet after being derided as a ‘Biden advisor’
Republicans are keen to tie Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to former Vice President Joe Biden, believing that her Democratic Socialist platform will be a liability for the Democratic Party with moderate voters in November.
On Monday, during a White House briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany attempted this in an unsubtle manner:
>@PressSec from the podium: “Biden adviser Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.” cc @AOC
Breaking Banner
This is how Rome’s republic died: An expert on ancient history reacts to Trump’s acquittal
The U.S. Senate has made its judgment in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, acquitting the president. Fifty two of 53 senators in the Republican majority voted to acquit the president on the abuse of power charge and all 53 Republican senators voted to acquit on the obstruction of Congress charge.
All 47 Democrats voted to convict the president on both charges. Senator Mitt Romney of Utah was the only Republican voting to convict for abuse of power.
Breaking Banner
What did Trump learn from his impeachment? We’ll get some idea Tuesday night
Twenty-one years ago, President Bill Clinton delivered his 1999 State of the Union address while his impeachment trial was underway in the Senate. The speech, one Republican critic said, was “a home run.”Clinton, who knew he would soon be acquitted, didn’t mention his impeachment. Instead, he focused on the future. He took credit for the strong economy, proposed bipartisan legislation to rescue Social Security and appealed to his opponents to rise above their differences.
The situation facing President Donald Trump as he approaches his third State of the Union speech is uncannil... (more…)