‘All eyes on Kentucky’ trends nationwide — one day before key primary to see who takes on Mitch McConnell

One day before Kentucky’s Democratic Party primary, all eyes are the the Bluegrass State.

On Twitter, the hashtag #AllEyesOnKentucky trended nationwide before the vote, with many people worried about voter suppression after the Kentucky shut down thousands of polling places.

In Jefferson County, home to Louisville, there will be a single polling place for over 600,000 voters.

But it is not just the questions about voter suppression that have drawn attention to the state, there is also a major policy split among the two leading Democrats running to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the general election.

As CNN reported Monday, state Rep. Charles Booker is running as a progressive while Amy McGrath is running as an establishment Democrat.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the race on Twitter, with several celebrities offering their thoughts on the race.

This is unbelievable. ONE polling location for 600,000 people tomorrow in Louisville. Pay attention to what’s happening – voter suppression is real. #Kentucky – get out there and make your voice heard. VOTE. #AllEyesOnKentucky #vote #VoterSuppression pic.twitter.com/yhYgvTdKvh — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) June 22, 2020

Need some #MondayMotivation? How about helping to keep #AllEyesOnKentucky. In case you haven’t heard, tomorrow in Louisville, KY – where Breonna Taylor was murdered – 600,000 registered voters will only have ONE polling place to vote. Take action to protect the vote 👇 pic.twitter.com/HZnzKp14Fq — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) June 22, 2020

Tomorrow is the primary election for Kentucky. Over 3,000 polling places statewide have now been cut to 200. Although public transportation will be free, The Blackest Bus In America will also be providing FREE rides. Request a ride: https://t.co/aUJbZfvGN7 #AllEyesOnKentucky pic.twitter.com/KEL8JUU2BL — Black Voters Matter (@BlackVotersMtr) June 22, 2020

If you don’t think Voting is a Revolutionary Action, why do you think They keep trying to Prevent You Doing IT??!! #alleyesonkentucky #breonataylor https://t.co/xJ1x0R7hQT — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 22, 2020

Quick video on the voter suppression in Kentucky!! #AllEyesOnKentucky pic.twitter.com/qld0fomuTD — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) June 22, 2020

