All Trump has left is an ineffective nickname for Joe Biden: conservative columnist

Published

21 mins ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, columnist Jennifer Rubin says that we’ve learned a lot from President Trump’s rally in Tulsa this past weekend.

“There was little evidence Trump’s campaign has a message, a strategy or even a realistic map (campaigning in Oklahoma, really?),” Rubin writes. “Other than the vague and ineffective nickname (“Sleepy Joe”), which does not work if the incumbent is himself looking long in the tooth, Trump has not told us why voting for former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is a bad idea.”

According to Rubin, Joe Biden is “precisely the right nominee” to run against Trump. “And let us remember: Trump, to his credit, understood this, which is why he tried to eliminate Biden with the Ukraine smear.”

“Trump has been stripped of an affirmative argument for his reelection,” she writes. “The economy is in shambles, nearly 120,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, and it is nearly impossible to stay current on all the scandals. What became clear Saturday night was that he does not have much if any argument against Biden, either.”

Read her full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Trump has made nearly $1 million from the government — and counting

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Washington Post investigative reporter David Fahrenthold has been slowly working his way through reports of just how much President Donald Trump's companies are making off of the U.S. government. Thus far, he's been able to confirm at least $970,000, but those estimations don't include many funds that have gone unreported by the U.S. Secret Service.

Tweeting Monday, Fahrenthold said he's still trying to answer one fundamental question: "How much money has the federal government paid to Donald Trump's companies since Trump took office?"

He just submitted two new Freedom of Information Act requests to see how much came out of May and June of this month.

Arizonans waiting in 104 degree heat for over 5 hours to get COVID-19 tests before Trump arrival: NBC News reporter

Published

49 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Coronavirus cases have climbed past 52,500 in Arizona, giving the state its highest hospitalization rate for the virus since April. In the midst of the ongoing health crisis, NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard told his own story about trying to get tested for the virus in the state -- a test he's seeking out after reporting amongst the massive crowds of protesters.

"Yesterday & today, all the time slots for CVS testing sites within 30 miles of me are full. There are no walk-ins for COVID tests at CVS," Hillyard wrote on Twitter, adding that CVS requires one to be a resident of the state they're getting tested in. Hillyard apparently lives in D.C.

