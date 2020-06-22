All Trump has left is an ineffective nickname for Joe Biden: conservative columnist

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, columnist Jennifer Rubin says that we’ve learned a lot from President Trump’s rally in Tulsa this past weekend.
“There was little evidence Trump’s campaign has a message, a strategy or even a realistic map (campaigning in Oklahoma, really?),” Rubin writes. “Other than the vague and ineffective nickname (“Sleepy Joe”), which does not work if the incumbent is himself looking long in the tooth, Trump has not told us why voting for former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is a bad idea.”
According to Rubin, Joe Biden is “precisely the right nominee” to run against Trump. “And let us remember: Trump, to his credit, understood this, which is why he tried to eliminate Biden with the Ukraine smear.”
“Trump has been stripped of an affirmative argument for his reelection,” she writes. “The economy is in shambles, nearly 120,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, and it is nearly impossible to stay current on all the scandals. What became clear Saturday night was that he does not have much if any argument against Biden, either.”
Read her full op-ed over at The Washington Post.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.