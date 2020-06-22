All Trump has left is an ineffective nickname for Joe Biden: conservative columnist

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, columnist Jennifer Rubin says that we’ve learned a lot from President Trump’s rally in Tulsa this past weekend.

“There was little evidence Trump’s campaign has a message, a strategy or even a realistic map (campaigning in Oklahoma, really?),” Rubin writes. “Other than the vague and ineffective nickname (“Sleepy Joe”), which does not work if the incumbent is himself looking long in the tooth, Trump has not told us why voting for former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is a bad idea.”

According to Rubin, Joe Biden is “precisely the right nominee” to run against Trump. “And let us remember: Trump, to his credit, understood this, which is why he tried to eliminate Biden with the Ukraine smear.”

“Trump has been stripped of an affirmative argument for his reelection,” she writes. “The economy is in shambles, nearly 120,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, and it is nearly impossible to stay current on all the scandals. What became clear Saturday night was that he does not have much if any argument against Biden, either.”

