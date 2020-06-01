All-white ‘vigilante group’ with ‘MAGA scum’ roaming Philly — armed with bats and clubs: report

Armed counter-protesters are roaming the streets of a neighborhood in Philadelphia according to local reports.

“There are now two all white armed vigilante groups roaming Fishtown with the blessing of the Philly police,” Josh Albert reported.

There are now two all white armed vigilante groups roaming Fishtown with the blessing of the @phillypolice pic.twitter.com/csGWCDZ6Nw — Josh Albert (@jpegjoshua) June 1, 2020

Here are some images from the scene:

My hood’s a mess right now. Philly protestors on your way into Fishtown: There’s MAGA scum w/ blunt force weaponry waiting for you. Be ready and crew up. pic.twitter.com/iUDaomO85v — Josh Goldbloom (@cinepocalypse) June 1, 2020

this is just insane: there’s a curfew in philly right now, and there’s a gang of white people with bats and other weapons roving around fishtown. the police kindly asked them to disperse and then arrested a black person who had a bat thrown at him. pic.twitter.com/3JaipH1VVq — mindy🌷 #DSA4USPS (@lil_yenta) June 2, 2020

here's a bunch of white dudes on girard in fishtown armed with bats protecting a police station. not being harassed by police. pic.twitter.com/QWzFgeNf7F — Josh Albert (@jpegjoshua) June 1, 2020

unless you're a white dude with a bat roaming fishtown https://t.co/iADefdgymN — Josh Albert (@jpegjoshua) June 1, 2020