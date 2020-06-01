Quantcast
Connect with us

All-white ‘vigilante group’ with ‘MAGA scum’ roaming Philly — armed with bats and clubs: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Armed counter-protesters are roaming the streets of a neighborhood in Philadelphia according to local reports.

“There are now two all white armed vigilante groups roaming Fishtown with the blessing of the Philly police,” Josh Albert reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some images from the scene:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr deploys every DOJ law enforcement division to patrol DC: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

On Monday, Huffington Post justice correspondent Ryan Reilly reported that Attorney General William Barr has dispatched every division of federal law enforcement controled by the Justice Department to keep order in D.C.

The components deployed include agents from the FBI, ATF, and DEA; U.S. Marshals; and officers of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The move comes after the police and military used tear gas to disperse peaceful protesters near the White House as President Donald Trump gave a speech threatening to deploy the military to quell police brutality protests around the country.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘False’ rumor that ‘a plane load’ of Antifa protesters are flying into Idaho debunked by sheriff

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

Fears are growing over Antifa in red America as President Donald Trump and AG Bill Barr seek a scapegoat to blame for rioting across America.

"The Payette County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Monday due to social media posts circulating a false rumor that a "plane load" of Antifa protesters landed in Boise," CBS 2 reported Monday.

“Family and friends in Idaho. We were told by our Congressman that Antifa has sent a plane load of their people into Boise and three bus loads from Seattle into the rural areas. The sheriff in Payette has already spotted some of them. We were warned to lock our doors and our guns. We think they will stay in the larger communities but it is best to be prepared," the post read.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Marco Rubio triggers fury by blaming peaceful protesters for being tear gassed

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

On Monday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) called the peaceful protesters who were cleared away from the White House by police "professional agitators" — and suggested they "deliberately" provoked police action.

Many in the media fell for the calculated & deliberate tactics of professional agitators.

They knew the street needed to be cleared before 7pm curfew.

But they deliberately stayed to trigger police action & get the story they wanted, that “police attacked peaceful protestors.”

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 1, 2020

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image